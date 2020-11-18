Edu & Ecom-Education ad volume up 3 fold against last year: BARC

The spike has been the highest in Aug-Oct when compared to the same period in 2019

The advertising volume in the education sector grew 3 more than the same period last year whereas the ad volumes of ecommerce education grew 5 times

Education and ecom-education sectors witnessed a huge growth during the lockdown period as schools moved on to conducting online classes. This surge led to a huge rise in ad volumes during August to October 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019, shows data provided by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The advertising volume in the education sector has grown 3-fold compared to the same period last year, whereas the ad volume of ecommerce education has increased 5 times.

The ad volume for the education sector recorded its highest growth in October as compared to August and September this year. In October, the sector witnessed over 216% growth across channels to 4.61 million seconds in 2020 as compared to 1.46 million seconds in October, 2019.

Meanwhile, September witnessed a growth of 190%+ to 4.78 million seconds against 1.65 million seconds in the same month last year. In August, the growth was 178%+ to 6.05 million seconds as compared to 2.18 million seconds in August 2019.

On the other hand, e-Commerce education in September witnessed a huge growth as compared to the month of October and August. In October 2020 it witnessed a growth of over 496% to 2.60 million seconds as compared to 0.44 million seconds the previous year.

September witnessed a huge growth that is over 647% to 2.66 million seconds as compared to 0.36% in the same month last year and August saw 580% +growth in 2020 to 2.59 million seconds as compared to 0.38 million seconds in August 2019.