Radio players positive of AdEx growth in coming quarters
The upcoming festive season and a host of cricket events set to give the sector’s ad volumes a much-needed push, say industry heads
The advertising volume on radio has grown 20% in 2023 compared to 2021, shows data from TAM AdEx radio advertising quarterly report for January-March 2023. Is this uptick momentary or here to stay?
As per Rahul Namjoshi, Chief Executive Officer, MY FM, said, “Yes, the radio AdEx is bound to increase in the coming quarters as the festive season is round the corner and many cricket series, including the World Cup, is lined up. Also, the recent quarter Q1 has shown a positive trend.”
Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM and Magic FM, is also looking at substantial growth in AdEx for the sector. “We expect AdEx to further grow in the coming months. Regional markets are driving AdEx volumes, and our inventories are fully utilized. It's time for radio players to seek realignment of pricing and withdraw bonus offers to prioritize delivering the best entertainment to listeners and maximise earnings. We remain committed to providing maximum entertainment and listening joy to our audience for better advertiser mileage.”
Adding on, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Big FM, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said, “While we anticipate a marginal increase in ad volumes, the significant boost in AdEx is likely to come from radio companies exploring alternate revenue streams. We remain optimistic about the overall growth potential in the coming quarters as the industry continues to adapt and innovate.”
Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City, said, “We are optimistic that the coming quarters will showcase positive growth owing to factors such as the onset of the festive season, upcoming elections, etc. India is among the fastest-growing countries and one of the top investment destinations in the world. With the growing advances in the SME as well as start-up sector alongside other industries, radio will continue to be an effective medium of advertising for brands in the ecosystem.”
Back to pre-Covid ad rates?
When we deep dive into industry numbers, we found that the industry’s struggle to achieve pre Covid ad rates is in full swing. Mentioning ad rates, Kukian, said, “The radio industry is currently operating at 70-75% of the pre-Covid rates. As the market has already come to normalcy and the advertisers showing an increased inclination towards increasing their ad spends, we are expecting at least a 20-25% increase in our current operating rates.”
As for Namjoshi, “Not completely, we are making conscious efforts to get back to pre-Covid ad rates. However, all players in the category need to make a conscious effort if a few continue to extend discounts then rate recovery will become an uphill task.”
Narayanan said, “Approximately 60-65% of cities, particularly medium and smaller ones, have made remarkable progress towards reaching pre-pandemic levels. Local brands have played a crucial role in this recovery by seizing the opportunity and capitalizing on uncluttered media exposure in the absence of national campaigns.
By doing so, they have not only gained valuable visibility but also experienced significant brand growth. However, there is cause for concern as a few major metropolitan cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and some cities in the West, are still operating at 70-75% of pre-pandemic rates. It remains our strategic focus to restore these cities to their former levels as soon as possible.”
Adding on, Thomas, said, “At BIG FM, our focus lies on delivering greater value rather than solely on rates. We have witnessed a positive response from the market to our rate hikes, which has contributed to our ongoing recovery. In the last two years, we have been able to consistently increase our yields year on year based on delivering better solutions and better outcomes for our clients.”
Leading brands and advertisers
The TAM report also says that the services sector retained its position as the top advertised sector in January-March 2023 with 32% of ad volume share followed by BFSI with a 13% share.
Talking about the expected leading categories and brands in the upcoming quarters Narayanan said, “In this quarter of April-June, we have witnessed significant traction in the Education and service sectors, along with increased promotional activities by the Government in preparation for the upcoming elections. Real Estate, Auto, and Health/Pharma are prominent categories driving advertising expenditure. Additionally, with the commencement of colleges, Consumer Durables and IT sectors have become more active, focusing on gadgets, appliances, and related services.”
Elaborating why the BFSI category is always leading in the categories, Namjoshi said, “The Jan-Mar '2023 quarter has always seen the BFSI category getting active primarily because the FY is coming to an end and a lot of people plan to save from tax point of view. So that’s the primary reason. Also, radio is the best medium to explain complicated things simply through explainer format content.”
The report also says that 180 categories registered positive growth in 2023. Mentioning the factors responsible for the increase in overall advertising categories Thomas said, “The increase in advertising across more than 180 categories can be attributed to several factors. Advertisers across various sectors are seeking integrated solutions to effectively target their consumer base, and radio presents itself as a one-stop shop for targeted advertising.
Additionally, the government's "Vocal for Local" initiative has propelled regional advertising, tapping into the local pulse and offering regional advertisers a cost-effective and impactful value proposition. Moreover, the growth coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities also gives us an advantage with advertisers recognizing the potential of these markets and seeking effective ways to reach the consumers in these regions.”
Growing Markets
Emphasizing the leading market in radio advertising, Thomas further said, “According to the Aircheck data for FY 23, Gujarat has emerged as the leading state with a substantial 23% share of ad volumes on radio, closely followed by Rest of Maharashtra (ROM) at 17%. As we move into Q1 of FY 24, the trend continues, with Gujarat maintaining its position at the forefront with 19% of ad volumes, while ROM follows closely at 16%.
Based on the past and current booking trends, it is highly likely that Gujarat will continue to lead in the running quarter as well.”
Narayanan said, “Gujarat and Maharashtra, being states with the highest number of stations in adex mapping, naturally contribute more volumes. However, we are currently facing inventory overflow in several cities beyond Maharashtra and Gujarat as well.”
RAM returns in new avatar
Reduction of data lag, web-based dashboard and cross screen access are some of the features of the new system
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 6:36 PM | 2 min read
TAM Media, a media audience analytics solutions, has unveiled its Radio Listenership Measurement Platform – RAM (Radio Audience Measurement) in a new avatar.
“Using innovative mobile technology & UI tools to leverage data analytics for radio broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals with unprecedented insights into radio listenership behaviour, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimize their strategies,” stated a press release.
“In today's digital age, data plays a vital role in understanding audience preferences and maximizing the impact of content delivery. The RAM data via TRES Software empowers stakeholders in the radio industry with comprehensive, real-time data and actionable intelligence to revolutionize their decision-making processes,” it added.
Key Features and Benefits:
- Audience Analytics: Our platform utilizes Digital Mobile Diary method to collect and analyse vast amounts of radio listenership data, providing in-depth audience profiles, demographic information, and listener behaviour insights. Currently, the base is 1600 respondents across 4 key markets; which will expand to other cities subsequently.
- Reduction of data lag: Enabling Faster data reporting, thereby reducing data lag from 3 weeks to just 5 days
- Web based Dashboard: No data uploads, Offline file saving, etc. Requires only Username and password to access!
- Cross Screen access: Access the dashboard anywhere, anytime on any screen!
- Data Visualization and Reporting: Easy-to-understand visualizations and customizable reports allow users to interpret complex data and communicate insights effectively, facilitating strategic decision-making and collaboration across teams.
"We are excited to present RAM, an indigenous Radio Listenership measurement platform, in a new form using Digital Technology to unlock the power of data & analytics and help grow the radio industry," said LV Krishnan, CEO.
Tejas Naik, Sr. Vice President, S-group & Business Development, stated that “Our goal is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of broadcasters, advertisers, and industry professionals by offering them profound insights into listener behaviour. Through our platform, these stakeholders will be able to deliver engaging content, connect with their audiences, and achieve remarkable success in an ever-changing media environment.”
Anshu Yardi, Vice President, Business Development and Communications, also mentioned that “We plan to integrate Radio Audience data with Radio AdEx in the coming months. This integration will provide the industry with a comprehensive solution that will help post evaluation of Radio campaigns effectively.”
When Kapil Sharma talked about e4m Golden Mikes Awards on his show
In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian introduced RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 7:15 PM | 1 min read
e4m awards are undoubtedly among the most coveted recognitions in the industry. These awards celebrate the best minds in the industry and are worn by the receivers as a badge of great honour. While these recognitions from the e4m group definately bring one a lot of appreciation in the industry, they can also sometimes help one appear on one of India’s most popular TV programmes, The Kapil Sharma Show! Something like this happened in the latest episode of the show. This episode featured RJs Anmol, Anurag Pandey, Naved, Jeeturaaj and Malishka. In the show, Sharma is seen introducing RJ Jeeturaaj as the winner of three Golden Mikes Awards.
Take a look here:
View this post on Instagram
Radio City posts 18% YoY growth in Q4 revenue
The company has posted FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore
By exchange4media Staff | May 24, 2023 11:08 AM | 3 min read
Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) has reported 18% Growth YoY in revenues for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2023.
The radio company posts FY23 top line of Rs 198.9 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 42.8 crore (54% Growth YoY).
The Q4 FY23 top line stands at Rs 51.4 crore, 12% Growth YoY.
Commenting on the results, Shailesh Gupta, Director said: “I'm pleased to report that on a year-on-year basis, our company's revenues grew by 18% while EBITDA saw a substantial increase of 54%. Our conscious efforts over the past few years to reduce costs have paid off, allowing us to take advantage of better operating leverage, which has led to faster rise in profitability.
During the quarter ended, our market share increased to 20%, up from 19% in the previous quarter and 18% at the start of the year. We have a strong omni-channel presence, which allows us to leverage our wide networks and provide maximum value to our clients.
This year, I'm happy to report that, as projected previously that Digital will make up a sizeable chunk of total revenue and significantly contribute to growth, the digital sales share increased to 8% in FY23 from 5.8% in FY22 and 1.7% pre-COVID. We have established the right foundations by using our internal expertise to produce high-quality content and boost audience engagement. This is consistent with our 'Radigitalization' strategy, which focuses on radio-centric digital linkages.
In terms of sectoral ad spending, the core sector of real estate witnessed 35% year on year growth. Finance and the pharmaceutical sector both grew by 19% and 32%, respectively. While the auto sector witnessed a nominal growth of 3% over the previous year, the food and soft drinks sectors saw a decline. The government sector expanded by 11% year on year.
In March '23, inventory utilisation reached a record high of 90%. Comparing FY23 to FY22 and pre-covid levels, inventory utilisation increased to 63% from 61% and 56%, respectively. This is a healthy sign and provides a sense of optimism for higher utilization in the times to come.
According to its fundamental philosophy of maintaining a strong liquidity position as a war chest to weather any storm and seize new opportunities, as of March 31, 2023, the cash reserves of the company stood at Rs. 295 crores.
I am delighted to announce that Radio City has won 19 accolades at the prestigious ‘ACEF Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards 2023’, as well as 18 distinguished awards at the 'E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards'. This is a credit to the originality and innovation we provide, but it also validates the enormous efforts made by our skilled team to make a good difference in the lives of our consumers, who include listeners and advertisers.
With regards to the bonus issue of the non-convertible non-cumulative redeemable preference shares (“NCRPS”), the Company received trading approvals from NSE & BSE and the same is open for trading w.e.f April 20, 2023.”
TRAI paper on small range FM radio: Stakeholders can give feedback till June 5
The earlier deadline for submitting comments was May 15
By exchange4media Staff | May 22, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
TRAI has extended the last date for submission of comments by stakeholders on a consultation paper issued by it on "Issues Related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting" . The paper was issued on 17th April 2023. The deadline has been extended following requests from stakeholders.
The last date for submitting comments was earlier fixed as 15th May 2023 and counter comments as 29th May 2023.
“Keeping in view the request received from the stakeholder for an extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it was decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 22 May 2023 and 5th June 2023 respectively,” TRAI said in a statement.
Almost a month back, TRAI announced the consultation report on ‘Issues Related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting. The consultation report includes International Experience on low power FM Radio broadcasting, Methods of sound broadcasting used in Drive-in Theatres, Policy Guidelines for FM Radio Phase-III and Policy Guidelines for Community Radio Stations.
Furthermore, the issues raised in the consultation paper are as follows: Should the use of low power small range FM Radio broadcasting by various entities be licensed or unlicensed; In case the use of low power small range FM Radio is licensed, is there a need for the introduction of a new category of service provider for using low power small range FM Radio broadcasting? Should the low-power Radio equipment continue to be subjected to type approval by Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC)?
Accordingly, the Consultation Paper was prepared to seek the comments and views of the stakeholders on the issues related to low-power short-range sound broadcasting.
Radio City sweeps e4m Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards with 18 wins
Popular Radio Jockey Ginnie from Delhi has won the ‘RJ of the Year’ award
By exchange4media Staff | May 22, 2023 12:18 PM | 2 min read
Radio City took center stage at the 11th Edition of the E4M Golden Mikes - Radio & Audio Awards.’ The awards ceremony was held in Mumbai at Taj Santacruz, on Wednesday, May 17th 2023. The evening witnessed Radio City being honored with 18 prestigious awards that include four Gold, five Silver, and nine Bronze trophies.
With an impressive array of accolades, Radio City proved once again why it remains a true powerhouse in the radio and audio industry and merits these recognitions The coveted awards spanned various categories, showcasing the network's remarkable expertise and innovation. Campaigns such as Azadi Anthem, Peeche Wale Babu Helmet Laga Lo, Cineverve, Yuvi di Khabbi Seat, Character Dissector and others illustrate the network's outstanding performance across a diverse range of categories. Radio City’s winning streak for clients such as McCain Foods, Western Railway, LG, Federal Bank, Khadi and Village Industries Commission showcase the innovation in craft by the radio network. From the captivating campaigns to the remarkable on-air promotions, Radio City's creative excellence shines through, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.
The esteemed panel of judges recognized Radio City's exceptional achievements in key categories. The highly sought-after "RJ of the Year (Hindi/English Language)" was awarded to the remarkable ‘RJ Ginnie,’ a true icon in the radio industry. Radio City's commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment and connecting with its audience on a deeper level has made it an unrivaled force in the radio and audio landscape. These accolades at the E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards serve as a testament to the network's unwavering pursuit of excellence and its ability to captivate listeners across the nation.
Expressing pride, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “We are immensely honored by the outstanding recognition bestowed upon Radio City at the 11th Edition of E4M Golden Mikes- Radio & Audio Awards. Winning 18 awards not only acknowledge our creativity and innovation but also validate the immense efforts put in by our talented team to bring about a positive change in the lives of our audiences that include listeners and advertisers. We are truly grateful for the continuous love and support of our listeners, who inspire us to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in the radio industry.”
e4m Golden Mikes Awards 2023: Radio Mirchi wins ‘Radio Station of the Year’ title
Mindshare, ENIL, Music Broadcast Ltd, and Big FM among other key winners
By exchange4media Staff | May 17, 2023 9:40 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media group hosted the much-awaited e4m Golden Mikes Radio and Audio Awards 2023 on Wednesday, May 17 in Mumbai. The 11th edition of the awards witnessed the coming together of some of the most well-known voices in the country - radio jockeys, channel leaders and other industry luminaries.
At the dazzling awards night, Radio Mirchi took home the title of ‘Radio Station of the Year’. In its highest-ever haul, the radio station bagged 39 metals of which 12 were gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.
The ‘RJ of the Year’ title was won by three RJs in Hindi and English language. While RJ Abhilash of Big FM won gold, RJ Ginnie of Radio City 91.1 and RJ Jeeturaaj from Mirchi won bronze. Mirchi Bhushan and Mirchi Mushak Man of Radio Mirchi Nashik / 98.3 MIRCHI respectively won silver. Mirchi RJ Susmita of Radio Mirchi won bronze in the ‘New Aspiring RJ of the Year’ category while RJ Raunac and Annu Kapoor of Red FM and Big FM won Bronze and Silver respectively. Under the ‘Influencer RJ of the Year’ category, RJ Shourya of 104.8 Ishq FM, RJ Ashish of 104.8 Ishq FM and RJ Kartik of MY FM took home Bronze, Silver and Gold respectively.
With the advancement of digitisation in the industry, radio and audio have been expanding wings and strategically exploring broader avenues. To honour the outstanding work of radio jockeys and other channel leaders, e4m recognises the excellence in radios and honours the people who bring out their finest creativity through radio marketing.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Govt advisory for inbuilt radio in mobile handsets to boost listenership: Rahul Namjoshi
The CEO of MYFM spoke to e4m on the recent government advisory, market expansion plans and the upcoming radio broadcast auctions
By Tanya Dwivedi | May 15, 2023 9:19 AM | 4 min read
There should be no gaps between what the radio industry wants and what the government decides, says Rahul Namjoshi, CEO of MYFM. He spoke to e4m on investing heavily in manpower training and hiring.
According to Namjoshi, there are a lot of opportunities in the markets. He also spoke extensively on the company’s outlook for the financial year and expectations from the FM broadcast auctions.
Excerpts:
MY FM has stations in more than six states of north and west India. Do you have any plans to expand the market in the south?
We want to stay focused on our core strength which is North & West. We are not well versed with the markets across South India in terms of demography and languages, so we are reluctant to invest in the South. However, we will keep expanding our markets across north and west India depending upon what kind of base price the government decides.
How is the financial year looking for you, any early trends?
The beauty of our business is that we don’t wait for business to come and we rather work on creating a business and that creation is almost 25% to 30% of our revenue. Our primary markets are tier II & III markets, which is where the growth lies for India. Today almost all categories are focusing on these markets. Moreover, we are not in the race of getting the highest volume but look for the value. We are quite confident that this will be the best year for us.
The central government is planning for FM broadcast auctions. What are your expectations?
We are yet to receive any notification on this from the government. However, there must be no gaps between what the radio industry wants and what the government decides. We recently had a good meeting with the government and shared our expectations with them to boost the growth of private FM in the country. The radio industry will be in Tango Congo for phase three, the batch three auctions are subject to the right benchmark pricing. Last year phase three batches did not catch much traction just because the base pricing was very high. Moreover, the radio business is a shoestring business so we monitor our expenses to remain a profitable business.
We have seen a few stations rationalising cost, how are you looking at it?
We are an eternal optimist brand and very bullish about this financial year, we have major plans for the upcoming year. We can divulge details right now but soon you’ll witness a series of launches and announcements of new shows. In terms of investments besides investing in human resources, we will invest in technology to perform efficiently and effectively.
As per TAM reports, radio ad volume went up during covid and post covid. How’s the advertising business going and which brands are investing in MYFM in the following year?
Besides FMCG, education, Real Estate, and Healthcare category, jewellery brands are performing extremely well in the regional markets. Moreover, national brands are gradually shifting towards the regional market as the expected ROI is higher and to give higher competition to local brands the national brands are investing heavily in hyper local mediums like radio.
What challenges is radio as a medium facing currently?
Radio broadcasters should be allowed to broadcast news, most of the private FM channels are owned by reputed news media groups and we should be allowed to pick up news and deliver it in our style rather than picking it up from Prasar Bharati. News on the radio will be a game changer.
There is a recent advisory by the GOI on inbuilt FM Radio receiver features in mobile phones. How do you look at it?
This is a great development and will give a huge boost to radio listenership. We are thankful to the government to give this advisory and we are hopeful all mobile manufacturers will build FM tuners in all mobile handsets in benefit to end customers.
