Editors Guild demands immediate withdrawal of FIRs against journalists

Several journalists on Saturday gathered for a public meeting organised by the Editors Guild of India and Press Club of India

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) has once again condemned the FIRs registered against journalists and senior editors for their reports on the unrest during the farmer’s tractor rally on Republic Day and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

Several journalists on Saturday gathered for a public meeting organised by the Editors Guild of India and Press Club of India in protest against sedition and other criminal charges pressed against senior journalists.

Few days back, TV anchor Rajdeep Sardesai and five other journalists including Mrinal Pande, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath were booked for sedition by Noida Police. The FIR stated that they shared misinformed news and ‘instigated violence’ on 26 January.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)