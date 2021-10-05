e4m Exclusive: BARC says development and testing for news ratings solution approved

In an email written to one of the stakeholders, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), India said that its team has now concluded all the development and testing work for the tech comm approved solution.



The email further reads that that BARC is now in the process of completing the requisite due compliance and regulatory procedures required for the implementation of the augmented data reporting standards.



The email was sent on September 27 in response to a news association's request ‘to release TRP data for News Genre Immediately'.



According to the email accessed by exchange4media, BARC wrote that they understand their concerns and will continue to be guided by the feedback they receive from their stakeholders.



The letter reads: “You will also appreciate that we need to restrict ourselves to the parts of your mail that directly concern BARC India and have accordingly kept our replies pertinent to those."



BARC in its email reiterated that the decision to withhold the ratings was not a unilateral decision. "Our decisions are steered entirely by the guidance and feedback from industry that flows to us chiefly via the Board and Technical Committee - both bodies having due representation from a wide section of our subscribers."



It wrote that the decision to pause channel level data for news genre was proposed by the Technical Committee, based on feedback and the "exigent circumstances."



It also clarified that the initial period of the review was for 8-12 weeks, but it has taken longer due to Tech Comm's consultative approach to onboard views of stakeholders and industry participants.



Thanking the stakeholders for their patience, the BARC team stated that it has concluded all development and testing work for the Tech-Comm-approved solution.



"We are now in the process of completing the requisite due compliance and regulatory procedures required for the implementation of the augmented data reporting standards.



Rest assured that we will keep all our subscribers posted on developments through our stakeholder bodies and we are committed to meeting the TV viewership data needs of our subscribers," it read.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)