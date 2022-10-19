DEN Q2 revenue down 12% to Rs 287 crore

Multi-system operator (MSO) DEN Networks has seen a 12% drop in consolidated revenue at Rs 287 crore for the quarter ending 30th September against Rs 325 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Subscription revenue declined 13% to Rs 159 crore from Rs 182 crore. Placement/ Marketing income grew by 2% to Rs 100 crore from Rs 98 crore.



Total cost decreased by 9% to Rs 250 crore from Rs 275 crore. Content costs saw a 2% dip at Rs 157 crore compared to Rs 160 crore. Other Opex declined 13% to Rs 71 crore from Rs 82 crore.



The company's EBITDA shrank by 25% to Rs 38 crore from Rs 50 crore. Net profit for the quarter increased 28% to Rs 48 crore from Rs 38 crore.



DEN is a zero-debt company with a healthy cash balance of Rs 2580 crore.



It has cable operations in over 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states and fixed broadband services across 41 Cities/Towns in India.

