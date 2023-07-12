MIB grants 4 new MSO licences in a month

Over the past two decades plus, he has brought major stories to our living rooms; made a mark for being a tough no nonsense interviewer and has interviewed all top politicians and newsmakers of the last decade and a half.

Bhupendra Chaubey began his career in journalism in September 1999 as a young reporter with NDTV. In 2005, he quit NDTV and was a part of the team that started CNN IBN. During his almost 15 year long innings at CNN News18, he rose through the ranks and became the Executive Editor of CNN News18.

In his career as a political journalist, Chaubey has travelled the length and breadth of the country and has covered three general elections and assembly elections of most states. He is a graduate in Mathematics and postgraduate in films and has that unique ability to grasp things at a micro level and then present them with a macro level understanding. Besides being the face of primetime News TV, he has written columns for various English and Hindi newspapers, magazines and digital platforms.

In July 2020 Chaubey joined India Ahead. The channel is promoted by Andhra Prabha Media Group and was launched in June of 2018.

Besides News TV, Chaubey is also supporting a new platform in the podcast space. Recently, Earshot Digimedia, an award-winning podcasting platform led by some of India’s senior most journalists, joined hands with Chaubey to create some compelling new format vodcast and podcast content IPs for the Indian and the global audience.

“I am very excited to collaborate with Earshot Digimedia. In a pre-election year and the year of G20, there is a huge vacuum in the media space for creation of credible and informative content. We believe that by doing high value and impactful Vodcasts backed by top media technology, we can cater to a world-wide audience hungry for information on India. We intend to lead the next wave of media revolution’, shared Chaubey on his new venture.