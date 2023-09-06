DD Sports becomes HD channel
Sports HD is starting with the telecast of ongoing Asia Cup cricket matches
DD Sports is DD Sports HD now. Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of the country has added one more High-Definition Channel in its bouquet with DD Sports HD Channel. DD Sports HD is starting with the telecast of ongoing Asia Cup cricket matches.
“This not only fulfils a long-standing demand of sports lovers across the country, but is another decisive step forward to make the entire DD Network relevant to the changing times,” read a release from the MIB.
“DD Sports HD will now become the preferred choice of the sports lovers. They will be able to see the telecast of the major international sporting events in High-Definition transmission. In the coming months DD Sports intends to come up with more fresh content with a more consistent and robust publicity plan,” read the release.
In recent months DD Sports has launched several innovative and fresh approaches in terms of the presentation of the content. In the recently concluded India Vs West Indies international cricket series, Doordarshan Network came up with the language feed in Tamil, Kannada, Bangla, Telugu and Bhojpuri apart from the commentary in Hindi and English. The channel has also tied up with leading sports players like NBA, PGTA amongst others to bring in fresh content in the channel.
In the coming months many content synergy tie ups are lined up which will position DD Sports as one of the leading channels in the sports genre.
DD Sports was launched on 18 March, 1998. In the beginning it broadcast sports program for 6 hours a day which was increased to 12 hours in 1999. From 1st June, 2000, DD Sports became a round the clock satellite channel. With the decision to launch DD Sports HD now, the channel will become a one stop destination for major international sporting events and grass-root transformative event like Khelo India Games, winter games and games for divyang amongst others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NBDA expects swift action from BARC on I&B raw data missive
Asks ratings body why it didn’t proactively disclose the MIB order
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 8:25 AM | 4 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has written to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, seeking clarification on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) letter on sharing Raw Level Data (RLD) with broadcasters.
In a letter to BARC India, the NBDA has expressed “dissatisfaction” and “shock” that the TV rating agency stayed mute about the letter and did not inform the stakeholders, namely the broadcasters. The NBDA also stated that the data had been inaccessible to broadcasters until this point.
“We would like to communicate our shock and disappointment that BARC has not only failed to share the RLD, as was directed in a transparent and equitable manner, much less it did not even bother to inform stakeholders about the receipt of the said letter from MoI&B till today. Also, there were some broadcasters expressing their worries about stalling of BARC ratings as suicidal and unilateral,” read the NBDA letter accessed by exchange4media.
BARC India has been asked to share RLD, which is consistent with TRAI's earlier recommendations from 2018 and later confirmed by the TRP Committee of 2021 in the aftermath of the TRP scam.
NBDA further added that it was shocking to all of them that the date of the said letter is August 10, 2023 (almost 13 days from the date the news was reported). “It is surprising and mysterious that BARC, despite having received the said letter almost 13 days back, has remained silent about the same without making a fair disclosure to the stakeholders i.e., the broadcasters. What is also pertinent is the fact that the data has remained inaccessible to broadcasters until this juncture,” mentioned the letter.
NBDA in its letter said, on perusal of the letter, it is apparent that MoI&B had clearly and categorically directed BARC to share RLD up to the preceding week [i.e RLD data for 1" Week (Week 10 of 2022) when the TRP is being reported for the "Wth week" (the last week )] with broadcasters in a transparent and equitable manner while ensuring that the integrity and confidentiality of the BARC Panel is maintained at all times. Further, all the requisites and the prescriptions of the said TRP Policy Guidelines in this respect must be adhered to by BARC.
NBDA said that clearly the smoke of these media reports on 9th & 10th August 2023 could not have been without any spark or fire and one of the reasons could have been the MoI&B letter, the contents of which were unknown till two days ago.
In the aforesaid background, NBDA called upon BARC India to clarify the following:
- What is the actual date of receipt of letter dated 10th August 2023 by BARC?
- Reason and rationale on why the said letter/contents of the said letter and directions therein were suppressed from the stakeholder broadcasters.
- What steps have been taken by BARC after the receipt of the said letter in terms of complying with the directions stated in the said letter?
- Has there been any other letter which is of relevance and pertinence received from MoI&B on the said subject in the interim?
- What is the decision of BARC in implementing the MoI&B direction whereby the RLD is given on the principle of "all to all" basis i.e., all channels’ data and that too on a weekly level to all broadcasters /BARC subscribers. The provision of such data should also promote an open data ecosystem bringing in more transparency and accountability. Also, the ability of such disclosures to identify:
a) Raw data without the outliers and
b) Raw data with the outliers, landing page, boot-up screen, and other marketing related activities.
Also, the data should be capable of addressing the concerns emanating from the 4 week rolling data.
6. Lastly, understanding of the MoI&B letter is the W- 1th week would mean release of all RLD starting from Week 10 of 2022 (Week 1th) and till the last Week i.e Week (nth).
NBDA concluded the letter asking BARC India for a swift action on the above questions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MIB clarifies rule on net worth required for ‘Downlink Only’ satellite TV channels
The ministry said it has received representations from broadcasters having permission for 'Downlink only' TV channels that they are struggling to meet the revised minimum net worth requirement
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 7:09 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a clarification regarding minimum net worth requirement for 'Downlink Only' satellite TV Channels under the policy guidelines for uplinking and downlinking of satellite television channels in India, 2022.
This Ministry said that it has received representations from broadcasters having permission for 'Downlink only' TV channels who are struggling to meet the revised minimum net worth requirement as per the revised Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 issued on November 9, 2022. As per Policy Guidelines, 2022, the networth requirement for Downlink Only' channel had been increased viz-a-viz policy guidelines, 2011.
The minimum net worth as per 2011 guidelines for downlinking of first (Non-News or News & Current Affairs) Television Channel was Rs 5 crore. While the minimum net worth as per policy guidelines 2022 for First News was Rs 20 crore and first Non-News was Rs 5 crore.
For downlinking each additional TV channel, the minimum net worth was Rs 2.50 crore and as per guidelines 2022, the additional news was Rs 5 crore and additional non-news Rs 2.50 crore.
The ministry said that the existing permission holders have brought to the Ministry's attention the following issues, namely: (a) That they serve as exclusive distributors of 'Downlink only' TV channels wherein they serve solely as intermediaries responsible for channel distribution to DTH and cable operators. They do not engage in content creation or editorial control. Their function is essentially that of a conduit for transmitting content, and thus, the need for a high net worth is unwarranted.
Further, for international channels, it has been pointed out that the downlinking permission is obtained through a local agent. The agent's primary responsibility is to ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines and distribute the channel to operators. Their income primarily comes from distribution fees, making their role more about logistics and administration rather than substantial financial investment. These distributors do not engage in producing or curating content, eliminating the need for investment in content creation infrastructure. As a result, the financial burden associated with maintaining a significant net worth is disproportionate to their role and responsibilities.
(c) The operations of Downlink only distributors involve basic logistics, such as managing transmissions, negotiating with operators, and ensuring regulatory compliance. This typically requires a small office space and minimal staff, making the need for an extensive net worth unnecessary. Thus, requiring a high net worth could potentially divert financial resources away from actual distribution operations.
(d) Downlink only distribution is often an attractive business venture for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) due to its manageable operational requirements and revenue potential. Imposing a high net-worth requirement could deter such entities from entering the market, limiting healthy competition and innovation.
According to MIB, the representation of these 'Downlink only' TV channels has been considered by this Ministry and in order to remove the genuine difficulties faced by such broadcasters, it is hereby clarified that in partial modification to the Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 and 0. M. dated March 29, 2023 of MIB in this regard, the net worth requirement for 'Downlink only' TV Channels will be exempted from the increase as mandated in the Policy Guidelines of 2022 only if the permission holder is in the nature of an agent/ distributor and not a content creator/ aggregator.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shemaroo Entertainment’s FY23 revenue up 46% YOY
The company’s total income for FY23 stands at Rs 538 crore
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 4, 2023 2:50 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment’s revenue has increased by 45.9 % to Rs 556.6 crore for the financial year 2022-23, the company said in its annual report.
The company’s total income was up to Rs 538 crore in FY23 from Rs 370 crore in FY22 while its total expenditure also saw a jump from Rs 363 crore to Rs 525 crore.
For the financial year 2022-23, Shemaroo’s EBITDA was Rs 473 million and the net profit was Rs 94 million. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) is Rs 7.2 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 6.4 crore in FY22.
The company’s digital media revenue for FY2022-23 stood at Rs 223.7 crore, a growth of 23.3% over the previous year contributing to 40% of the topline, while traditional media revenue stood at around INR 332.9 crore, a growth of 66.5% over previous year.
Hiren Gada, Whole Time Director and CEO of Shemaroo, said the company’s broadcasting business scaled new heights during FY22-23 as within three years of launch, it captured an impressive 9% market share in the highly competitive Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) genre.
“Our broadcasting business continued to scale new heights during the year. Within three years of launch, we captured an impressive 9% market share in the highly competitive Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) genre.
“This has been on the back of a strong content proposition on Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo Umang, where we launched four new original shows during the year. We recently launched our fourth broadcasting channel ‘Chumbak TV’, that offers animations shows and comedy content targeting the young Indians,” said Gada.
He also said that with a remarkable cumulative subscriber base exceeding 200 million across Shemaroo’s diverse YouTube channels, its viewership continued to soar.
“Each day, with over 100 million views, we solidified our presence as a prominent content provider. Our pride and joy, the renowned ‘Shemaroo Filmi Gaane’ channel, soared to incredible heights, becoming the 8th most subscribed channel in India and an impressive 22nd globally,” Gada said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Want to repeat US’s success in India: Sony CEO on merger with ZEE
In an interview, Kenichiro Yoshida has said that instead of solely pursuing subscriber numbers the company wants to do content creation as well
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:21 PM | 1 min read
Sony Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida has told Financial Times that the entertainment field is in the development phase in India.
In the context of its merger with Zee, the report says the company hopes it can repeat its success in the US in India.
Sony is expected to distribute titles across multiple rival streaming platforms to maximise profits, instead of launching its own streaming service. “There is various competition out there (in India) but instead of solely pursuing subscriber numbers, we want to do content creation as well. If necessary, we will consider offering our content to other platforms,” Yoshida has said in the interview.
The CEO is also cautious about Sony-Zee’s prospects in sports. “Sports is very attractive for us, but there is no ownership so, personally, I think it is better to be able to hold and spread intellectual property for long-term sustainable growth.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BARC India’s revenue marginally up to Rs 323 crore in FY23
Profit down 60% to Rs 33.57 crore
By Sonam Saini | Sep 2, 2023 8:14 AM | 1 min read
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s total profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 has declined by 60% to Rs 33.57 crore, against Rs 85.19 crore in the previous fiscal.
According to financial data provided by Tofler, the television measurement body’s total revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.41% to Rs 323.28 crore as compared to Rs 321.95 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.
The TV rating agency’s revenue from sale of service for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 1.62% to Rs 321.16 crore, against Rs 316.05 crore in the previous fiscal. BARC India’s subscriptions membership fee collection was Rs 0.19 crore in FY23 as compared to Rs 0.31 crore in the previous fiscal.
The advertising promotional expense for the fiscal stood at Rs 0.47 crore against Rs 0.73 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
BARC, founded in fiscal 2010, is a Section 25 corporation that owns and operates India's TV viewing system and provides related services. It is owned by the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), in the following proportions: 60:20:20.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Republic acquires VRL’s Kannada broadcast news business, announces Republic Kannada
VRL Media runs Digvijaya News
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 4:52 PM | 3 min read
Republic Media Network has announced Republic Kannada.
Republic’s entry into the Kannada news market comes on the back of the strategic asset purchase agreement through which Republic Media Network has acquired the entire broadcast news division of media conglomerate VRL News Media. Republic Kannada will be a fully-owned channel of the Republic Media Network and will be on-air very soon, stated a press release.
The acquisition comes alongside a complete asset purchase of the broadcast news section of VRL Media, the figure of which remains undisclosed. VRL Media runs news channel Digvijaya News.
“This major asset acquisition of the broadcast business of VRL News Media brings with it significantly large properties and assets. Republic Kannada will have 300 professionals, including over 100 on-ground journalists, who are deployed across all 31 districts of Karnataka, an additional stringer base of over 500 journalists, 73 cutting-edge in-house news production tools, an expansive newsroom, multiple studio spaces that span over a buzzing 28,000-square-foot facility in the heart of Bengaluru,” read a press release.
On the acquisition, Republic Founder & Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "Republic Media Network is young and restless. We want to break through all language barriers and reach the people of India as widely and as quickly as we can. So, for the very first time, this Network has chosen to grow inorganically. Anand and Vijay Sankeshwar of the iconic VRL Group are people who we deeply respect and admire. We share the same Core values of Nationalism and Integrity. It is a privilege for us to welcome this valued channel they created with so much love in the Republic Media Network.”
Goswami said, “I have great respect for the Sankeshwar family and, for me, this is not just a business acquisition by the Republic Media Network but also a culmination of a great friendship with Anand Sankeshwar and respect for his father Vijay Sankeshwar Sir.”
Anand Sankeshwar, MD, VRL Media Pvt Ltd said, “Arnab is a visionary and he’s taking the Republic Media Network in the right direction. I am confident and 100% sure he will take our channel in the right direction. Arnab started the Republic journey in 2017. And in a short span of 6 years, has grown the network to an unassailable height. As Dighvijay 24x7 News channel becomes Republic Kannada, I am happy to hand it over to him and the Republic Media Network.”
Republic Kannada will have the tagline ‘ನಿಮ್ಮ ಧ್ವನಿ’ (Nimma Dhwani’ or ‘Your Voice’).
On the tagline of Republic Kannada, Goswami said, “Republic Kannada will change the news media landscape in Karnataka. We will be, as always, the voice of the people, ‘Nimma Dhwani’ and work to represent the aspirations of the people of this great state.”
Republic Kannada’s launch slogan will be ‘ ನೇರ ಮಾತು ಕಣ್ಣಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಣಿಟ್ಟು’ ('Nera Maathu, Kannalli Kannittu' or ‘Straight-Talk, Eye-to-Eye’).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZEE gets NCLAT notice on IDBI Bank plea
The tribunal has asked the media network to file a reply in two weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 10:25 AM | 1 min read
The NCLAT has issued a notice to ZEE Entertainment regarding a petition filed by IDBI Bank.
The tribunal has asked the media network to file a reply in two weeks.
IDBI Bank has challenged NCLT's order on May 19 in which it rejected the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEE.
This hearing was deferred on August 18.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube