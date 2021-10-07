Colors set for big-bang launch of Ranveer Singh's debut show 'The Big Picture' on 16 Oct

Hindi GEC Colors is set to launch its first-ever visual-based quiz show, The Big Picture - Ek Anokha Quiz Show, with Bollywood superstar and youth icon Ranveer Singh, who makes his television debut as the host of the show. The Big Picture will debut on October 16, and will air at 8 pm every Saturday-Sunday on Colors and stream on Voot and Jio TV.

Viacom18 has roped in six sponsors for the show, with 10 days still left for the premiere. The four broadcast sponsors include Byju's as presenting sponsor besides Bikaji, LIC and Haier Refrigerator as associate sponsors. The digital sponsors of the show on Voot are Vimal Pan Masala and Coin DCX.



The format of the show is owned by ITV Studios Global Entertainment, while Banijay Asia and Salman Khan Television (SKTV) have collaborated with Viacom18 to bring the format to India. The show has been localised to appeal to the tastes of Indian audiences.



Recently, Colors had launched Bigg Boss Season 15 on October 2 with 18 broadcast and digital sponsors. The 13 broadcast sponsors include TRESemme (HUL) as Co-Presenting sponsors, Lotus While Glow (Lotus Herbals), Dabur Red Toothpaste (Dabur India), and Knorr (HUL) as Co-Powered by sponsors besides Jeevansaathi.com (Infoedge), JK Smart Tyre, Hershey’s Kisses, Garnier Men (L'Oréal), Wow Skin Science (Body Cupid Pvt Ltd), Spotify, Moj App, Fogg Deo (Vini Cosmetics), and Haier Washing Machine as associate sponsors. Additionally, the five digital sponsors for Bigg Boss 15 on Voot including Vimal.



With Bigg Boss and The Big Picture, the network will have two strong non-fiction properties going into the festive season. Prior to the launch of Bigg Boss S15, Viacom18 had Khatron Ke Khiladi and Dance Deewane, which will conclude soon. Going forward, Colors will have two non-fiction properties every week to sustain its leadership in the weekend prime-time.



Speaking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said that the network is excited to kick off the festive season with the launch of two big properties to keep the momentum going.



“At Colors we strive to raise the bar of entertainment for the audience with our variety of offerings. Whether it is introducing homegrown properties or adapting international formats, we push the envelope of innovation to give the best of fiction and non-fiction shows to our viewers. Staying true to our promise, we are proud to present India’s first-ever visual-based quiz show — “The Big Picture”. Our audiences are ever-evolving, and consuming innovative audiovisual content has become an integral part of their lives. The Big Picture is a befitting proposition as it gives an opportunity to answer visual-based questions and win real big. We are delighted to have BYJU’s as our presenting sponsor on the show and look forward to a great partnership,” Jaipuria noted.



Format of The Big Picture



The Big Picture is a next-generation quiz show based on knowledge and visual memory, allows the contestants to answer 12 visual based questions and stand a chance to win the jackpot of 5 crores. Once the picture appears on the screen, the contestants will get multiple-choice options to give the correct answer. They will get 60 seconds to hit the buzzer and commit to an answer and for every correct response, they will get an opportunity to win big. The key element of the show is ‘India Waale’ and ‘Ghar Waale’ lifeline that the players can opt for.



Through the ‘India Waale’ lifeline, the viewers can participate from the comforts of their home in real-time by logging on to the Voot Select app and win a substantial share of the player’s prize money. When any player opts for the ‘India Waale’ lifeline, the first individual out of the 'India Waale' panel to answer correctly will be chosen to partner with the player and win a 25% percentage of the winning amount.

For ‘Ghar Waale’ lifeline, the contestant can seek help from their family and friends to give the correct answer. Additionally, the viewers can also participate and win money with the Weekend and Weekday play-along on Voot app. In every episode, Ranveer Singh will ask a question and users will have to submit their answers on Voot app. Lucky winners shall stand a chance to win money. For Daily play-along, a new question will appear on the Voot app daily giving the audience a chance to win money throughout the week as well.



Talking about the show, Ranveer Singh said, “I have been eagerly waiting for ‘The Big Picture’ to commence as it brings to India its first-ever visual-based quiz show. And I am happy that it is finally here! We have been earnestly preparing for this show for a long time, and I can’t wait for the audience to play along and be a part of this unique proposition. The format of the show allows me to closely interact with the audience, which makes it even more special. I truly believe that this exciting new journey will be packed with a multitude of emotions, and I am looking forward to it.”



Elaborating more about the format, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, added, “As individuals, our visual memory is one of our biggest strengths and pictures are considered as the most impactful medium of communication. People today consume and reciprocate well to any visual-based content, and the concept of The Big Picture is based on this insight. It is a new-age, contemporary, and never seen format that will give the audience, playing from the studio and from the comforts of their home, an opportunity to answer questions based on pictures and walk away with the prize money. To take the show to the next level, we have the biggest superstar of the nation, the talented, and powerhouse of energy Ranveer Singh, as the host. With this highly engaging format, we hope that the viewers not only watch the show but also participate and make it a huge success.”



Marketing strategy



Colors has devised a 360-degree multiscreen, multicity, high investment campaign spreading across the length and breadth of the country to build visibility and awareness of the show. Various marketing and digital mediums have been tapped innovatively to do the same. A high-frequency promo campaign will run across network and non-network channels, Local Cable channels and major DTH service operators. High impactful ads are being planned in key HSM publications along with an extensive Out-of-Home campaign on Billboards, Bus Shelter, Radio Cabs, Railway and metro stations, auto-rickshaws and tempos.



On the digital front, innovative campaigns like The Big Picture Ki Paathshala and #TaqdeerKiTareekh will be carried out on the OTT platforms, social media, Voot and Jio TV. In the launch week, the audience will also get a personalized invite to watch the show from Ranveer Singh using AI technology. As a part of the influencer outreach, Colors has roped in notable social media personalities and artists to bring alive the concept of The Big Picture by posing against popular monuments and iconic locations across various cities. With this extensive and innovative campaign, the channel aims to optimize impact and reach.



Partner speak



Deepak Dhar, CEO, Banijay Asia said that the production company's collaboration with Colors for the internationally acclaimed title 'The Big Picture' brings forward an intriguing format moulded as per the Indian mindset and milieu. “At Banijay Asia, our constant aim is to introduce formats and narratives that are fresh, engaging, and entertaining. It is with great anticipation that we launch 'The Big Picture', adding yet another enthralling show to our library.”



Nadim Koreishi, CEO of SKTV said, “We are creating a great experience for the audience who is now exposed to all kinds of entertainment. Introducing new formats is our way of approaching growth at SKTV. The Big Pictures adds a fresh layer of excitement to screens and with the electrifying presence of Ranveer Singh, we're very excited about this launch.”



Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, BYJU'S+, which is the presenting sponsor of the show, said, “The Big Picture is a one-of-a-kind game show that tests contestants’ knowledge and visual memory. The show is all set to nurture millions of dreams across the country and as brand partners, we hope to celebrate the spirit of Indians and also inspire a love for learning.”



Ayesha Surty, SVP licensing at Global Entertainment, ITV Studios said, “Big congratulations to the team at Viacom 18 and Colors TV on bringing this compelling format to life, in the form of The Big Picture India, hosted by the enigmatic Ranveer Singh. Audiences are going to love this fast-paced, highly engaging show that promises to bring the excitement back to televisions screens everywhere.

