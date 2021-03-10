Colors presents Udaariyan, a story of hope, love, aspiration, and dreams

In this world of weak reality, we all stand tall for our powerful dreams. But is a strong desire enough to fulfil the dream? What happens when an entire family hinges on a single dream, generations after generations, and wishes that one day it will be fulfilled? Presenting a story of hope, love, aspiration, and dreams will be COLORS' beautiful new offering, Udaariyaan powered by Colgate and Suhana Masala. Tucked away in the heartland of Punjab, the story will trace the journey of the Sandhu family who fiercely dreams of moving to Canada. Produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show will premiere on 15th March and will air Monday – Saturday at 7.00 pm only on COLORS.

The Sandhu family's unfulfilled dream from generations now lies in the hand of their daughters. The two protagonists in Udaariyaan, Tejo (Priyanka Choudhary) and Jasmine (Isha Malviya) are like chalk and cheese. While the elder one Tejo is deeply rooted to her Punjabi culture and wants to be a professor one day, Jasmine feels like she belongs elsewhere. She is determined, strong-willed and will make destiny bend to her will! Fiercely ambitious, all that Jasmine wants is to move to Canada and will only marry someone who make this dream a reality for her. This blazing ambition on Jasmine’s part affects the dynamics of the Sandhu family and eventually shapes their destiny. Enters Fateh (Ankit Gupta), loyal and an absolute romantic at heart, he is head over heels in love with Jasmine but does not know how to convey his feelings to her. As Tejo, Jasmine and Fateh’s lives become intertwined, so begins their journey of achieving their dreams. It remains to be seen how will Jasmin dreams pan out and what happens when Tejo gets stuck in the middle of Jasmin and Fateh’s ambitions.

Speaking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, “At COLORS, we always strive to create memorable and relatable stories to provide our audience wholesome entertainment. With a strong line-up of fiction and non-fiction shows across genres, we continue to provide premium variety content and the next endeavor in this direction is our new show Udaariyaan. The Punjabi flavor, the relatable characters and the reflection of Indian dreams will certainly enthrall the viewers.”

Speaking about the concept of the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Viacom18 said, “Udaariyaan is a beautiful confluence of love, hope, aspirations and ambitions. It chronicles the lives of a family who have been dreaming of moving to Canada and even bestow this dream upon their daughters, Tejo and Jasmine. The show will bring the real essence of Punjab and to bring authenticity we have established the shows set in Chandigarh. We are also delighted to associate with the very talented actor-producers duo Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey who are bringing this story alive. Just like us, we hope the audience will also love the unheard journey of the Sandhu family"

Producer Sargun Mehta, Dreamiyata Entertainment, said, “After a successful innings as actors, both Ravi and I are thrilled to give flight to our little dream of turning producers and we couldn’t have asked for a better show than Udaariyan to turn that into a reality. It is a very special feeling as we having been putting our heart and soul into this project for months and it is finally coming to fruition. We have worked very hard to create some really amazing characters and are now glad that the viewers will get to witness them.” Adding further Ravi Dubey, said, “Udaariyaan is a story from the heartland of Punjab about how a family’s unceasing desire to migrate to Canada that charts the course of their destiny. Tejo, Jasmine and Fateh are all very interesting characters and their journeys are sure to captivate the viewers. I would credit Sargun for breathing life into Udaariyaan and for doing an incredible job that we both are proud of. Over the years, Sargun and I have received a lot of love from the audience and I hope they will also support us in this new role.”

Ankit Gupta who will be seen portraying the role of Fateh, said, “Fateh’s character is extremely interesting. He is a boxer by profession who is tough on the outside but complete romantic at heart. He harbors feelings for Jasmine and can go to any extent to win over her. To get into the skin of the character, I had to build physique and look fit and also brush up my Punjabi dialect. It is my first show as a lead and I would like to thank COLORS, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta for making me a part of Udaariyaan and there couldn’t have been a better role to set out on this amazing journey.”

Priyanka Choudhary who will be seen as Tejo said, “Tejo is a simple and rooted girl who has her head on her shoulders and loves her family. She is stark opposite of her sister Jamine and wants to continue living Punjab unlike others. I instantly fell in love with the character and have been working hard towards doing justice to it. I feel great to be associated with Udaariyaan and for working with COLORS once again. I am hopeful that with the show, we are able to achieve many feats and entertain our audiences.

Isha Malviya who will be seen making her television debut as Jasmine, said, “This is a dream debut for me. Working with producers Ravi and Sargun on a show that will air on COLORS is truly a blessing for any actor and I couldn’t have asked for more! With an immensely relatable storyline, rich characters and a fabulous concept, Udaariyaan is sure to delight the viewers. I can relate with my character Jasmine who is quirky, ambitious and not afraid to get what she wants. Her fun-loving nature is sure to win hearts and I am extremely excited for the audience to meet Jasmine and be a part of her story!”

The channel has designed the show’s campaign hinged on the well-known phenomenon of Punjab’s love for Canada and the aspiration of people from the region to migrate there. With an endeavor to uniquely introduce these three lead characters in an entertaining musical way, the channel roped in the Rap maestro, Badshah for a music video. This music video featuring him alongside the cast of the show has already become the talk of the town with more than 8 million views across digital platforms. The channel has also planned a 9-day TV campaign across Hindi News, Hindi Movies, Hindi Music, Kids and Regional genres. A special focus is being put on the Badshah ‘s music video as a part of the TV plan to give people a flavor of Punjab, and a sneak peek into the fun aspects of the show. Additionally, for the true fans and members of COLORS Golden Petal Club, a special digital event is planned on launch day showcasing the show’s cast and some behind the scene moments from the sets of Punjab. On the digital front, along with influencer outreach, a three-part video series will also be showcased which will include testimonial stories of real people and their dreams.

