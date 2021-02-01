Betwa Sharma, former Sr. Editor with Huffington Post joins India Ahead

Sharma is an alumnus of Columbia School of Journalism. She joins India Ahead to bolster the group’s digital journey.

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 6:17 PM
Betwa Sharma

India Ahead continues to make strategic appointments.  After the appointment of Advaita Kala , Saba Naqvi , Maneesh Chhibber  and  Neha Khanna, now Betwa Sharma, former Senior Editor with Huffington Post has joined India Ahead digital

Speaking on the appointment,   Bhupendra Chaubey, Editor-in-Chief ,India Ahead said “ Betwa is an outstanding professional. At India Ahead, we wish to harness women power in journalism. We aim to be India’s number 1 digital led multimedia news entity. We are very excited to work with her “

