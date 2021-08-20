ANI to launch TV news channel?

Aug 20, 2021
News agency Asian News International (ANI) is set to launch its TV news channel soon. Highly placed sources have told e4m about the development.

Founded over 50 years ago, ANI is today South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.

e4m reached out to Smita Prakash, Editor, ANI, to verify the news, and she replied “no comments”.

Prakash recently spoke to Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, about the credibility of news organisations during his Visionary Talk series.

On being asked if the truth is ever told on news television, she had said people have to figure out which news organization has maximum firewalls before they put content out and which paper is true to its word to get different viewpoints and not give one point of view.

