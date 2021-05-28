Amazon Online India & SmithKline enter top ten advertisers list: BARC week 20

As per the weekly data, Reckitt India and Dettol Toilet Soap continued to lead the advertisers and the brands lists respectively, this week

In week 20, television witnesses two new advertisers on board - Amazon Online India and Smithkline, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. Moreover, Reckitt India and Dettol Toilet Soap continued to lead the advertisers' and the brands' lists respectively, this week.

The top ten brands' list too saw some new entrants including Amazon Prime Video and Vanish Oxi Action.

Reckitt (India) led the advertiser’s list in week 20 and registered 5509.47 (000 secs) advertising volume followed by HUL in the second position with 4807.86 (000 secs) ad volume. On the other hand, Brooke Bond Lipton India stood at third spot with 878.64 (000 secs) ad volume, while Colgate Palmolive India stood on the fourth position with 709.34 (000 secs) ad volume.

Procter & Gamble, ITC, and Cadbury India bagged fifth, sixth, and seventh positions with 629.21, 614.42, and 588.89 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. While, Pepsi Co, the new entrant Amazon Online India Pvt, and SmithKline Beecham stood at eighth, ninth and tenth positions with 562.24, 541.51, and 365.62 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Dettol Toilet Soaps led the top ten brands' list this week with 555.13 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Vanish Oxi Action on the second spot with 489.52 (000 secs) ad volume and Lizol on the third spot with 489.43 (000 secs) ad volume.

Meanwhile, Dettol Liquid Soap, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, and Amazon Prime Video bagged fourth, fifth, and sixth positions with 474.86, 448.53, and 431.33 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Dettol Intense Cool Soap, Harpic, and Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel grabbed seventh, eighth, and ninth position with 408.34, 3882.42, and 350.89 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean stood at the tenth position with 330.86 (000 secs) ad volume.













