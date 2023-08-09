All about Gaurav Shah, long term Adani Group loyalist & new HR Head of NDTV
Shah has a big task at hand- aligning talent with the fresh strategic direction of the NDTV Group
Gaurav Shah, who was recently given the role of General Manager & Sr. Business Partner, Adani Enterprises Ltd will now head the HR function at NDTV Group.
Shah will take over from long time NDTV hand and Roy's loyalist, Anuradha Srinivasan, who was the Head of HR at NDTV Group.
After taking over the reins of the nearly four decade old entity, Adani Enterprises Ltd is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company.
When NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company’s board in December 2022, it was followed by the resignation of some top names who were associated with the group for decades. From Sr. Journalist and Executive Editor of NDTV India Ravish Kumar, to NDTVs Group President Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer- Arijit Chatterjee and Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi, there was an exodus of sorts.
Among other well known faces, Sreenivasan Jain announced his resignation from NDTV in January 2023. He was associated with the news channel for 28 years. Few days later, Nidhi Razdan who had worked at NDTV 24×7 for over two decades also quit.
While announcing these resignations, NDTV, in a regulatory filing had stated, "The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company."
When the NDTV Group’s downsizing began, Jayati Roy, who was the HR Head chose to quit and Anuradha Srinivasan Srinivasan took over the role.
Srinivasan who moved out after a long stint had joined NDTV as front office executive. Over the next few years she rose through the ranks and was later appointed as the Chief Production Controller of NDTV and subsequently as Head of HR at NDTV Group.
When we spoke to some former employees they told e4m that despite not having any formal training in the HR function, Srinivasan still oversaw the massive HR operations at the group.
Long Term Adani Group Loyalist
Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade. He joined Adani Enterprises Ltd in 2014 as Manager, Lead Talent Execution. After three years and four months in his initial role he was promoted to Senior Manager, Human Resources in 2018.
In 2020, Shah took over as Deputy General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner and given his outstanding performance he was further promoted to lead as Associate General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner in 2022.
As HR Leader Shah has 19+ years of experience in driving various strategic & innovative HR initiatives aligned with business priorities to foster a high performance culture and engagement. He has a breadth of experience across multiple geographies & versatile industries including IT/ITES, Telecom & integrated Infrastructure with conglomerates.
Prior to joining Adani Group, Shah was associated with Tata Teleservices Ltd as Dy. Manager, Human Resource. He has also served stint at Reliance Communications as Assistant Manager, Human Resources.
Shah holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, Strategy & Leadership from Emeritus, Singapore.
Shah has a big task at hand- aligning talent with the fresh strategic direction of the NDTV Group and given his track record at Adani Enterprises Ltd, industry insiders expect a big overhaul of the HR function under his leadership over the next few months.
Subhash Chandra to settle debts to JC Flowers ARC., buy back Dish TV shares
According to a media report, Essel Group agreed to repay the settlement in a phased manner by March 31
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra will reportedly settle its debts to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co., which amounts to Rs 6500 crore. He has proposed to pay close to Rs 1500 crore for his family stake in assets including Dish TV and Zee Learn, apart from three properties, which include a bungalow in Delhi.
According to a media report, Essel Group agreed to repay the settlement in a phased manner by March 31 and is preparing to sign a definitive agreement. But there was a disagreement between the two parties on the deadline for payment, which JC Flowers ARC insisted should be on January 31.
The report said that Chandra approached with an offer to settle the debt of Rs 6500 crore sometime ago and it took a month for the two parties to come to an agreement.
Some of the loan amount reportedly pertains to Dish TV, some to Zee Learn and some other properties. The shares of those companies will be transferred back as per the payment, said the report quoting people privy to the matter.
The settlement, said the report, will not trigger an open offer and it is just a transfer back of the encumbered shares.
The shares will return to Jawahar Goel, Chandra’s brother, who was running Dish TV before Yes Bank invoked the pledged shares in May 2020.
Anuradha Srinivasan quits NDTV Group as Head of HR
From front office executive to Head of HR, Srinivasan rose through the ranks during her long stint
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Long time NDTV hand and Roy's loyalist, Anuradha Srinivasan, who was the Head of HR at NDTV Group has quit.
Srinivasan, who moved out after a long stint, had joined NDTV as front office executive. Over the next few years she rose through the ranks and was later appointed as the Chief Production Controller of NDTV.
When the NDTV Group’s downsizing began, Jayati Roy, who was the HR Head chose to quit and Srinivasan took over the role.
Now as reported by e4m, Gaurav Shah has been appointed as the new HR Head at NDTV Group. Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade.
BCCI TV & digital bilateral rights: Lower premium expected this time, says Karan Taurani
Also, the cricket board has reportedly reduced the base price of title sponsorship rights for international cricket matches played in the country to Rs 2.4 crore per match
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 8:02 AM | 4 min read
With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reducing the TV and digital base price for bilateral series by 25% compared to the previous cycle, a lower premium is expected due to fewer platforms bidding, curtailed ad spend of new age & commerce firms, and IPL revenue decline of 20-25% YoY in 2023, a latest report from Elara Capital said.
The Board has kept TV and digital rights of the bilateral series in two packages at Rs 200 million and Rs 250 million per match, respectively, for 88 matches within the cycle (25 Tests, 27 ODI and 36 T20I). The combined base price stands at Rs 39.6 billion.
“The BCCI expects at least Rs 600 million per game at auction, which translates into a base price of Rs 52.8 billion via the e-auction process. It may cancel the process if the numbers are not breached,” said Karan Taurani in the report ‘BCCI on the Defensive’, released by Elara Capital.
According to the report, which e4m has exclusive access to, during the cycle of 2018-2023, the BCCI had earned Rs 61.3 billion from Star India for 103 matches, with a price per international game at Rs 600 million (TV and digital combined).
The base price for this cycle’s media rights is 25% lower per match than CY18-23.
The report says that BCCI could garner 1.6-1.9 times of base price (32% higher than earlier cycle rights on a like-to-like basis, as the number of matches has come off by 15% vs the earlier cycle), as the current base at Rs 450 million per match is already 25% lower than the last cycle’s price of Rs 600 million.
Talking about IPL auctions, the report said, during CY23-27 it had a base price that was 47% per match higher than the earlier cycle. IPL number of matches went up by 37 % In the current cycle.
It said sharp growth in IPL media rights price (like-to-like), was due to higher inflation in cricket pricing than other genres (0.8x growth over a five-year period at a CAGR of 12-13%); firms taking part in the bidding process on the digital side, including global OTT giants; and scarcity premium as cricket is an important strategy for any platform to increase scale on digital.
“However, the BCCI is keeping the base price lower at 25% than the price of the past cycle, which indicates likely low demand and wanting to attract interest from platforms.
“Premium in these media rights could be lower than the earlier cycle, due to fewer platforms bidding, curtailed ad spend of new age & commerce firms, and IPL revenue decline of 20-25% YoY in CY23 (TV and digital),” the report said.
The report said that a final bid could be Rs 65-75 billion at a premium of 77% over base price and at a premium of 32% over the past cycle’s price, which in turn, translates into a per match price of Rs 0.8 billion.
IPL had garnered a premium of 47% over high base price (2.2x higher than earlier cycle), the report said, adding that in this case, premium is likely to be lower as final auction value depends on the countries that will come to tour India, and lower pricing for ODI & test matches (50-80% lower than T20), as T20 attracts the most premium pricing due to higher concurrent viewership.
“We expect premium to be higher than the base price for digital for these media rights too (just like IPL), as TV rights premium may be in the range of 30-40% over base price whereas digital rights premium could be in the range of 80-90%, which translates into a per match price of INR 0.8bn (TV and digital).
“We believe this pricing is justified as it will give platforms an opportunity to breakeven or turn profitable. India’s ad environment may turn conducive in CY24, led by profitable new age & commerce firms, inflationary pressures cooling off, and emergence of Meta, Web 3.0 & 5G,” it said.
Meanwhile, in a similar development, the BCCI has reportedly reduced the base price of title sponsorship rights for international cricket matches played in the country to Rs 2.4 crore per match. In the last cycle, MasterCard and Paytm had paid Rs 3.8 crore per match.
The title sponsorship period will start in September 2023 and end in August 2026. The total price of the three-year sponsorship will be Rs 134.4 crore.
Rohit Ranjan quits Zee News; ZMCL serves him legal notice
The channel has roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, to host DNA
By Ruhail Amin | Aug 7, 2023 1:24 PM | 2 min read
Rohit Ranjan, Senior News Anchor and face of the prime time show ‘DNA’ has quit Zee News. Meanwhile, ZMCL (the parent company of ZEE News) has served him a legal notice.
There is buzz that Ranjan may start his new innings at a rival channel. However, it has not been officially confirmed or announced yet.
The legal notice which has been served to Ranjan states, 'You are working as Senior Producer with Zee Media Corporation Limited through the appointment letter dated 29 June 2020. You are subject to the terms and conditions of your appointment. We have received your resignation through email dated 21st July 2023, in which you have shown your interest to leave the company. This resignation is still under consideration. We have come to know that you intend to join our competitive channel immediately after terminating your services with us. In such a situation, we want to ensure your strict compliance with the terms and conditions of our company, under which this notice has been sent.”
It further adds, “Needless to say, you were the anchor of our prime-time show 'DNA' as well as the prominent face of our channel 'Zee News' and used to play a very prominent role in the institute. Under this, you were entrusted with many important responsibilities and you also have many confidential information about the company, including channel planning and strategy. In view of the above we would like to inform you that as per Clause 18 of your appointment letter dated June 29, 2020, you will be required to work in the country for a period of six months after your separation from this company with businesses competing with ZMCL or its associates or associated companies. Involvement in any business is strictly prohibited.”
It must be mentioned that Ranjan used to host the prime time show 'DNA' on 'Zee News'. Recently, the channel roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to host the show.
Is the humble cable TV facing an existential crisis?
According to reports, the number of homes using cable and DTH has dropped from 131 million in 2020 to 120 million in 2022 and is estimated to go further down to 116 million by 2025
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 7, 2023 8:08 AM | 6 min read
In the digital era, there is no dearth of content and platforms for customers. With availability of a plethora of entertainment options at enticing prices through OTT and social media, the humble cable TV industry has suffered in more ways than one. Today, the subscriber base of the cable TV industry is declining as customers are shifting to other alternatives which seem more convenient to them. According to a recent report by FICCI, while overall TV connections will grow at a healthy pace to reach 206 million homes by 2025, there will be a decline in the number of pay TV homes. From 131 million homes using cable and DTH in 2020, it has fallen to 120 million in 2022 and is estimated to go further down to 116 million homes by 2025.
Why are cable TV and DTH facing an existential crisis? Will the cable TV industry bite the dust or is there still a ray of hope for them to rise into power? exchange4media connected with the cable TV industry veterans to get a broader view on what future lies ahead for the oldest television distributors.
DD FreeDish killing cable TV?
According to industry experts, the number of cable tv subscribers has fallen by over 20 % compared to pre-Covid times. While the advent of OTTs and TRAI regulations on cable and DTH industry have been spoken about often, there is another low-key monster that’s slowly spreading its claws to clutch DPOs, and that is FreeDish.
A senior official from the cable industry, who did not wish to be named, told exchange4media that one of the biggest challenges for the cable operators today is the availability of free satellite channels i.e. DD FreeDish.
Prasar Bharati’s DD FreeDish, an Indian free-to-air satellite television provider, came into existence in 2004 but with just around 30 channels. It now has around 180 channels. This government-owned service is taking private players under its wings which leaves the local cable operators and DTH providers in the lurch.
“One of the biggest challenges for the cable TV industry is the DD FreeDish. The free channels are making customers switch from cable. The platform is easily being misused as unencrypted channels are available there. The misuse is evident and it will promote piracy,” the official said.
Experts feel that there is a lack of government support to the cable industry.
Rise of OTT platforms and government restrictions on DPOs
The evident rise of OTT platforms in the last few years has adversely affected cable TV and led to its slow decline forcing industry experts calling for a fair competition.
Speaking to exchange4media, Shaji Mathews, independent consultant and former COO, GTPL Hathway, said the cable industry is not getting the kind of support OTT platforms get.”
“Cable TV subscribers have fallen by around 20 % compared to pre-Covid times. The advent of OTT is responsible for the decline. There is a lack of sensitivity towards cable TV and it is not getting the required support from the government,” Mathews said.
The cable industry also blames broadcasters and TRAI regulations binding DPOs in terms of content, prices and mandatory discounts. They feel it is not the same with OTT platforms who are riding freely on the back of a self-regulatory framework.
“Broadcasters are to blame here because their channels are available at OTT platforms at a much cheaper rate compared to what they offer to cable TV operators,” another senior cable industry official said on the condition of anonymity.
Citing an example, he said, “An OTT platform provides five TV channels along with its digital subscription at a cheaper price but those same channels cost a bomb to the cable TV operators. There has to be a fair competition. This is also responsible for cable TV subscribers switching to OTT as its offers are more attractive price-wise,” he said.
TRAI regulates cable TV and DTH which binds them in terms of prices, network capacity fee and discounts but there is no such rule for OTTs, which is unfair, said experts.
Experts said there are no government/TRAI regulations binding OTTs like there are for DPOs.
Total number of Cable TV subscribers is declining. Broadcasters are the source of all content which is sold at a cheaper rate to OTTs. If they will sell their content at a cheaper rate to OTTs, then cable will definitely suffer, said experts, suggesting that the same content should be sold at the same pricing.
The way forward to strengthen the cable TV industry
Experts called for fixing the disparities between OTT and cable TV in terms of rules and regulations binding them. They demanded that if there can be a self-regulatory mechanism for OTTs and FreeDish, then why is it not the same for cable and DTH?
“Regulatory disparities need to be fixed. There needs to be fair pricing and competition,” said an expert.
To revive the cable Tv industry, the TRAI Cable and Television Rules binding it should be amended, particularly the rule that allows broadcasters to create bouquets which cannot be changed.
There is a need to break this system of broadcasters’ bouquet. Bouquet rights should be with DPOs, said a senior official.
“For example, if the a-la-carte price of five channels is Rs 100, then in the broadcasters’ bouquet the same is priced at Rs 55. This bouquet also has non-working channels and they usually push the channels which are not in demand. But a customer will pay Rs 55 and take the package because it is cheaper. Here broadcasters earn but cable tv operators suffer,” he said.
According to Shaji Mathews, the only way to revive the cable industry is to bring a hybrid service where cable tv and broadband are provided to the customers through one set top box only.
“This system exists in some countries like Korea and Taiwan. We need that technology in India if the cable tv industry is to be strengthened,” he said.
Mathews, however, added that customer loyalty still remains with cable TV and there is a possibility of the industry growing in the next 3-4 years.
“Life is difficult so TV should be easy. Cable TV has been and still is the easiest platform,” he said.
Warner Bros Discovery reports $1.24 billion loss in Q2
Subscriber count stands at 95.8 million
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:53 PM | 2 min read
Warner Bros Discovery has reported a Q2 net loss of $1.24 billion along with a loss of 1.8 million global subscribers since the end of the first quarter.
In its second quarter earnings for 2023, the American company reported its revenues at $10.3 billion, down by 4% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter.
The net loss of WBD included $1.6 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $146 million of pre-tax restructuring expenses.
The subscribers stand at 95.8 million at the end of Q2 compared to 97.6 million subscribers at the end of Q1.
Q2 total Adjusted EBITDA for WBD was USD 2.1 billion, which is up by 23% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter, on a combined basis.
According to the statement, the cash provided by operating activities increased to $2 billion and the free cash flow increased to $1.7 billion.
The company reported a gross debt of $47.8 billion with $3.1 billion of cash on hand. It said that it has repaid $1.6 billion of debt during Q2.
“The important work we are doing to transform our businesses for the future continues to drive our strong financial performance as demonstrated by meaningful improvements to our balance sheet and our now increased synergy target of more than $5 billion.
“This quarter alone we reported over $1.7 billion in free cash flow, and we remain bullish with respect to our delevering story and expect to be comfortably below 4.0x levered by the end of the year and at our target of 2.5-3.0x gross leverage by the close of 2024. All of which positions us well to lean into growth opportunities that will ultimately drive shareholder value, to include our Direct-to-Consumer business, which, in the wake of the successful launch of Max in the U.S., is tracking well ahead of our financial projections, having generated positive EBITDA in the first half of the year,” said David Zaslav, President & CEO, WBD.
The operating expenses of WBD Studios segment decreased by 23% ex-FX compared to the prior year quarter on a pro forma combined basis.
The company also reported a distribution revenue decrease by 1% in its networks segment and recorded a decline in advertising revenue by 13 % in the same category.
In its Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) segment, WBD’s distribution revenue increased 2% ex-FX, as global Max/HBO Max retail subscriber and Amazon Prime Video Channels subscriber growth were partially offset by a decline in wholesale subscribers, the report said.
