AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala High Court to hear case on Friday
Zee's attorneys will present their arguments in the case tomorrow
ABP Network’s second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ Summit to be held on Feb 24-25 in Mumbai
60 eminent national and international speakers to take the stage
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 10:10 AM | 4 min read
ABP Network had made a promise in 2022 that bears fruition on February 24-25, at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit as promised is back, bringing together on one stage: one platform, the brightest minds cutting across sectors from within and beyond the borders of the country. In 2023, the grand second edition of the immensely successful ‘Ideas of India’ summit is woven around the theme of Naya India: Looking Inward, Reaching Out.
ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey said, “The inaugural edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India, in 2022, turned out to be a huge success, not just in terms of how many people watched it, across our network, but more importantly what the forum meant as an intellectual exchange of diverse ideas. It was evident to me that this was an idea that was worth sticking with, because ABP Ideas of India event is not just a summit, it is a platform that represents and extends the pluralism that is the ethos of India. A true democracy, like India, is a grand idea built on the churning of a million smaller ones, pulling and pushing together as a single unit. I am happy to announce that with ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India Summit 2023’, this is officially now an annual platform of that churning of ideas, that will contribute to the defining of tomorrow’s India. The 2023 summit is all about the making of a Naya India as we look inward while reaching out to the world.”
The two-day event, in Mumbai, this year will primarily address the question - Where does India stand at this moment in history, with its burgeoning economy successfully tackling the energy divisions of yet another war in Europe, with a post pandemic recalibrating world looking up to her as a global leader and a whole new generation of Indians impatient to lead across sectors?
The speaker list of thought leaders, business icons, cultural ambassadors, and politicians addressing this vital question is long and varied. It extends from Liz Truss, the former Prime Minister of UK to Indian Chief Ministers like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Eknath Shinde; from novelist and champion of environment Amitav Ghosh to tech and business innovation icon N.R Narayana Murthy; from internationally acclaimed academician and author Mahmood Mamdani to the highly amiable Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari or the Central Minister in-charge of ensuring connectivity, be it Railways or IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The world of arts and cinema will have yesteryear heartthrobs like Zeenat Aman and Asha Parekh as well as a social messaging movie superstar like Ayushmann Khurrana. Ideas of guts and grit will be shared by Vinesh Phogat, Ashwini Nachappa, Jwala Gutta and Joshna Chinappa, while education path breakers like ‘Khan Sir’ and ‘NV Sir’ will talk about a young India gaining useful knowledge.
International film directors Mira Nair and Shekhar Kapur will be there as will be the versatile actor, Manoj Bajpayee; Devdutt Pattanaik will bring alive the myths of the past as someone like Lucky Ali makes the connection between music and words.
From celebrity chef Vikas Khanna sharing ingredients of his cooking mantra to young political heavy weights Poonam Mahajan, K Kavitha, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Raghav Chadha expounding on their individual political party’s recipe for the elections ahead, the summit is all set to deliberate the paths to a vibrant destiny for a new India.
ABP Ideas of India 2023, with 40 odd sessions and more than 60 speakers, is designed to be an intense and thought-provoking experience that celebrates the strengths that make Naya India the nation that it is as the country reaches out to take its rightful place in the world of tomorrow. ABP Ideas of India Summit 2023 will be available for viewing, on 24 and 25 February, across all the different digital and broadcast platforms of the entire ABP Network.
Gunjan Taneja joins Good News Today as National Revenue Head
Prior to this she was associated with WION for over two years
By Ruhail Amin | Feb 23, 2023 9:27 AM | 1 min read
Gunjan Taneja, former Vice President (Global Sales) has joined 'Good News Today' (GNT) as National Revenue Head.
Taneja was associated with 'WION' for over two years.
Prior to joining WION, Taneja was associated with Republic World for over three years as the Sales Director. She has served stints at 'NDTV', Aidem Ventures and 'Zee' Media in the past.
AIDCF vs TRAI: More cable operators sign fresh RIO even as court hearing continues
Sources in the industry say one of the major cable operators of Kerala signed the subscriber agreement on February 22 while others are still waiting for today’s court hearing
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 23, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
While the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF)'s petition challenging the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) NTO 3.0 is still being heard in the Kerala High Court, few more cable operators, some of them AIDCF members, have signed the new Reference Interconnection Offer (RIO).
According to industry sources, one of the major cable operators of Kerala signed the subscriber agreement on February 22. On February 21, TRAI’s counsel in the case Rakesh Dwivedi told the court that one of the prominent AIDCF members, Siti Cables, has also signed the interconnection agreement under the 2022 regulations. Thamizhaga Cable TV, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV, and KAL Cables are among the other major MSOs that have complied with NTO 3.0, suggest media reports.
“It's difficult to manage the business in such pressure situation,” said a source close to the cable federation. Some of the cable operators associated to the federation have signed the agreement, others though are still awaiting tomorrow's court hearing, he shared.
Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court will hear the case again today. The matter is being heard by the Single Judge Bench of Justice Shaji P. Chaly.
On the third day of hearing on February 22, Rakesh Dwivedi concluded his arguments. During his submission, he said, “The AIDCF had itself said that the 2020 framework is unworkable, but now they are asking before this court for it to be restored.”
He further said that TRAI has compelled broadcasters to bring down the price of driver and popular channels to below Rs 19. “Therefore, there is no perversity at all and nothing is manifestly arbitrary. The only case of petitioners was that it (amendment) was manifestly arbitrary.”
He added, “They are asking that the pricing of all channels be capped, taking away the freedom of broadcasters. But this is a completely new demand. I am trying to show that their demands are outside of the 2020 framework.”
“It is my submission that there is no occasion for granting any interim stay. The consequence of granting stay would be that the 2020 regulation will become operative, which all stakeholders had agreed is not workable,” said Dwivedi.
After hearing Dwivedi’s submission, the court said since the matter has been argued in detail, it can be disposed finally. “I will ask the petitioners also about this,” said the judge.
Towards the end, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on the behalf of Star, requested the court if he can make his submission the next day (February 23).
AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala HC to continue hearing tomorrow
TRAI’s counsel concluded arguments today, Star’s counsel to make submission tomorrow
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
The Kerala High Court will continue hearing the plea filed by the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging TRAI’s New Tariff Order tomorrow, February 23.
The matter is being heard by the Single Judge Bench of Justice Shaji P. Chaly.
On the third day of hearing today, TRAI’s advocate Rakesh Dwivedi concluded his arguments. Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing broadcasters, will make his final submission tomorrow.
Broadcaster blackout prevents ads from reaching over 200m consumers: AIDCF to advertisers
The cable operators' apex body informed advertisers that the signal blackout has purged 46 billion minutes of viewing time per day for the past three days
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 7:57 AM | 2 min read
In its latest attack against broadcasters, the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has warned advertisers against running their ads on channels owned by Star, Zee and Sony after the networks blacked out signals to various Multiple System Operators (MSOs).
Cable operators who were members of the AIDCF had refused to sign fresh agreements with broadcasters that would have led to an increase in channel prices.
The federation stated that the broadcasters’ decision to disconnect signals resulted in 45 million households being deprived of cable television. It also contended that the proposed increase in channel or bouquet pricing through NTO 3.0 is due to some large broadcasters “pushing their agenda to enrich themselves at the expense of poor customer.”
The broadcasters, on the other hand, accused AIDCF members of spreading false information and misleading subscribers.
In its warning to advertisers, the cable operators’ body said that the advertisements haven’t been reaching over 200 million consumers across states and union territories for the last three days. “More than 46 billion minutes of viewing time are being lost per day across the country on cable networks including GTPL, DEN, Hathway, Fastway, In Cable, NXT Digital, Asianet, KCCL, UCN and many more.”
The federation said that these networks cater to large audiences in Hindi-speaking and South markets with dominance in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, North-East, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc.
AIDCF vs TRAI: Kerala HC to hear the matter on Feb 22
The cable operators’ body had approached the court seeking interim relief from disconnection notices sent by broadcasters
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 5:19 PM | 3 min read
The cable operators' body had earlier dismissed the broadcasters' notice, requesting that they sign a new RIO. Both parties have accused each other of being unfair to the customers and spreading false information.
Former Rajya Sabha MP and actor Raj Babbar joins ENBA jury
The ENBA jury this year will be led by senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner Sunil Arora
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
Raj Babbar, former Rajya Sabha MP, actor, and politician with the Indian National Congress has joined the upcoming ENBA Jury Panel.
He was a spokesperson for the Congress and the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. A Member of Parliament for five years, he has been associated with organisations for the prevention of AIDS, drug addiction and those helping the physically and the mentally challenged.
Babbar has acted in more than 150 films and 30 plays. He has received the Yash Bharti honour from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for his contributions to the film industry.
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and rewarding industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
