Ram Ratings Wk 27-Wk 30: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi

Fever FM held on to its top spot in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 27 to Week 30. Like the previous period, Radio Mirchi stayed ahead in Kolkata and Big FM in Bangalore. The four-week time period for the survey is between 27th June and 24th July.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 16.7% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.2%, and Mirchi claimed the third spot with 13.9%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 21.4% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 15.1% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 13.2% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 28.3% share. Radio City stood steady at 27.7% and Fever FM was at third with a 11.8% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.5% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25.6% share. Fever FM took a a 12.3% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Bangalore market saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.

