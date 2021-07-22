RAM Ratings Wk 21’21-Wk 24’21: Fever FM tops again in Mumbai, Delhi

Mirchi and Big FM became the biggest gainers in Kolkata and Bangalore respectively

Fever FM has maintained its dream run in the Mumbai, Delhi airwaves this time around as well. RAM Ratings for Week 21 to Week 24 also places Mirchi at the top in Kolkata and Big FM in the lead at Bangalore. The four week time period for the survey is between 16th May and 12th June.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Fever FM leading yet again with a 17.6% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 15%, and Mirchi claimed the third spot with 13.8%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 20.6% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.3% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 12.9% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 26.7% share. Radio City stood second at 25.9% and Fever FM was at third with a 14.9% share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 26.6% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.8% share. Red FM saw a slight uptick with a 15.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Delhi and Mumbai markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in Mumbai market.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)