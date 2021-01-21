RAM Ratings Week 47-50: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 47-50 is out with Fever FM maintaining its top spot on the Mumbai and Delhi airwaves. Big FM garnered the most listenership in Bangalore, nudging past Radio City who topped in the previous period, and Radio Mirchi claimed the top spot in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 15th Nov'20 and 12th Dec'20.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.9% share. Radio City came second with a 13.9% share. Big FM came third with 13.5%. Listenership peaked at 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 21.8% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 13.5% and Big FM was at third with a 12.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 and 10 am.

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 24% share in Bangalore. Radio City came second with 23.6% and Fever FM stood at third position with 16.1%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.9 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. BIG FM came second with 27.8%. Red FM came next with a 15.8 % share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week except Mumbai markets. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.

