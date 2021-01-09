RAM Ratings Week 45-48: Fever FM tops in Mumbai, Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 45-48 is out with Fever FM reigning over the Mumbai and Delhi airwaves. Radio City garnered the most listenership in Bangalore, like the previous period, and Big FM nudged past Radio Mirchi to claim the top spot in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 4th Oct'20 and 31st Oct'20.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.9% share. Radio City came second with a 14% share. Radio Mirchi came third with 13.3%. Listenership peaked at 11 am and 12 noon. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 95.3% (ALL) 89.4% (Other than Home).

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 22.2% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 13% and Radio Mirchi was at third with an 11.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.8% (ALL) 85.4% (Other than Home).

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 24.1% share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.7% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.9%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 93.8% (ALL) 89.4% (Other than Home).

In Kolkata, Big FM led with a 27.7 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Radio Mirchi came second with 27.6%. Red FM came next with a 16.6 % share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 79.9% (ALL) 97.7% (Other than Home).