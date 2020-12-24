RAM Ratings Week 43-46: Fever FM reigns in Mumbai, Delhi

Radio City garnered the most listenership in Bangalore, and Big FM shared the top spot in Kolkata with Radio Mirchi

RAM Ratings for Week 43-46 is out with Fever FM dominating Mumbai and Delhi airwaves. Radio City garnered the most listenership in Bangalore, like the previous period, and Big FM and Radio Mirchi shared the top spots in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 18th October 2020 and 14th November 2020.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17% share. Radio City came second with a 14.1% share. Radio Mirchi came third with 13.8%. Listenership peaked at 11 am and 12 noon. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 95.1% (ALL) 91.3% (Other than Home).

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 22.3% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 12.9% and Radio Mirchi was at third with an 11.9% share. Listenership peaked between 9 and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 97.5% (ALL) 89.3% (Other than Home).

In a universe of 5.3 million listeners, Radio City held the lead with a 23.9% share in Bangalore. Big FM came second with 23.4% and Fever FM stood at third position with 15.3%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 92% (ALL) 90.9% (Other than Home).

In Kolkata, Big FM and Radio Mirchi both led with a 27.4 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Red FM came next with a 16.8% share. Listenership peaked between 5pm and 6 pm. Cumulative reach for the recent 4 weeks is 82.1% (ALL) 98.4% (Other than Home).

Bangalore, Delhi and Kolkata markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at Out of home increased in Bangalore, Delhi & Mumbai markets.