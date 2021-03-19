RAM Ratings Week 3’21-Week 6’21: Fever FM leads in Mumbai and Delhi

Radio City garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Mar 19, 2021
RAM Ratings

RAM Ratings for Week 3’21-Week 6’21 is out with Fever FM topped the charts in Mumbai and Delhi. Radio City garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata.  The four week time period for the survey is between 10 January 2021 and 6 February 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17% share. Big FM came next with a share of 14.1% and Radio Mirchi claimed third spot with 14.1%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon. 

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 19.9% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with 13.9%  share and Red FM was at third with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. 

In Bangalore, Radio City topped with 24% listenership share. BIG FM stood second at 23.9% and Fever FM was at third with a 16.1% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am

n Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 25.8% share. Red FM came next with a 16.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 noon.

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week except Mumbai markets. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.

