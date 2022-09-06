RAM Ratings Week 28'22 - 31'22: Radio Mirchi on top in Mumbai, Fever FM leads in Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 28'22 - 31'22 is out. Radio Mirchi was on the top in Mumbai and Kolkata. Delhi had Fever FM as the leader and Big FM ruled in Bangalore.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Radio Mirchi on the top with 19.8 per cent market share. Red FM was on the second spot with 14.8 per cent share. The third spot was claimed by Fever FM with 13.8 per cent share.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with 21.7 per cent share. The second spot was taken by Radio Mirchi FM with 14.4 per cent share. In third position was Punjabi Fever with 13.4 per cent share.

In Bangalore, Big FM took the first spot with 30.6 per cent share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.6 per cent. On the third spot was Radio Mirchi with 15.4 per cent share.

Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.8 per cent share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24 per cent share. Fever FM had a 14.3 per cent share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.









