Rajat Uppal joins India Today Group’s Ishq FM as National Head-Marketing and Alliances
In his new role, Uppal will be reporting to Rahul Kumar Shaw, Chief Executive Officer ( Television & Radio).
Prior to this, Uppal was associated with RED FM for over 8 years where he was instrumental in strengthening the brand ‘RED FM’. He has played a significant role for marketing initiatives and creating live events and IP’s at RED FM.
