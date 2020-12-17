Rajat Uppal joins India Today Group’s Ishq FM as National Head-Marketing and Alliances

In his new role, Uppal will be reporting to Rahul Kumar Shaw, Chief Executive Officer ( Television & Radio).

Rajat Uppal has been appointed as National Head-Marketing and Alliances for India Today Group’s Ishq FM.

Prior to this, Uppal was associated with RED FM for over 8 years where he was instrumental in strengthening the brand ‘RED FM’. He has played a significant role for marketing initiatives and creating live events and IP’s at RED FM.