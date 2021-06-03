MY FM puts the focus back on positive news in new initiative

The network has also launched a special top of the hour anthem for the initiative

Updated: Jun 3, 2021 12:59 PM
MY FM

MY FM has launched a 75-day long campaign to put the focus back on positive news. It will comprise of shows ranging from ‘positive news’ to ‘reminiscing the exultant events that made the nation smile’, from ‘positive messages from celebrities’ to ‘having conversations with our listeners’ and last but definitely not the least, from ‘motivating excerpts of Bhagwat’ to ‘playing cheerful music from the past as well as the present’.

Apart from this, the network has also launched a special top of the hour anthem for the initiative. 

“The second wave of the pandemic has filled everyone with negative emotions. Somehow, feelings of fear, guilt, loneliness and depression have taken over our daily lives. Usually, MY FM mirrors the emotions largely displayed by our cities. However, we are an eternally optimistic brand, and this time, we need to help our cities come out of this negative zone. With the absence of family-entertainment options across media, we have come up with a bouquet of innovative programs for our listeners”, says Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM. 

The array of programs include ‘Aaj ki achi Khabar’— a show to inculcate positivity through relatable and inspirational real-life stories of people from across the country, ’75 Not Out' about the joyful events from the past, ’75 Celebs’ about celebs spreading significant messages about Covid appropriate behaviour, ‘Pahle Sheher se baat phir ghante ki shuruaat’, ‘Bhay Se Aage’— Excerpts from Bhagwatto highlight positivity and gratitude with Pt Vijay Shankar Mehta, ‘Song Smiley’ —Three peppy numbers back to back to put a smile on the faces of listeners and ‘MY Flashback’— Hand-picked tracks from the 90’s to help listeners walk down the memory lane.

Also, the RJs, after talking to the callers, will try to bring a solution through the authorities concerned. They will facilitate responses to mental health queries through experts.

 

