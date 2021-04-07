My FM launches 'Indian Krorepati League' season 2

MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Ltd., is back with the second season of Indian Krorepati League. Ready to give its listeners an experience of their lifetime, MY FM aims to take the entertainment quotient a notch higher with over 65 days of on-air & digital content this season. To top it all, listeners will not only get a chance to win exciting prizes worth 1 crore, but also a holiday trip in a private-jet!

As a part of the 65 day extravaganza, IKL, or the Indian Krorepati League, listeners will witness exciting content on radio as well as digital platforms ranging from match trivia and expert bytes to fun activities and daily contests where listeners will get an exclusive chance to win a holiday trip in a private jet and prizes worth Rs 1 Crore.

Sharing his views, Rahul Namjoshi, COO MY FM, says “The reach & scale of cricket is unmatchable since it is consumed across age-groups and economic classes. This is the same reason why IKL season 1 was a huge success for us. This year, apart from last year’s clientele, new brands have come on-board making season 2 grander and greater. ”

