Meet the radio leaders making waves
Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading radio platforms who have been skippering the industry through its many challenges
Radio is a key pillar of traditional media for marketers. The medium is peerless when it comes to the ROI it delivers. While radio advertising took a hit in the recent pandemic years, the medium has persevered through the challenges and ad spends has increased on radio by 36%, according to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR) 2022.
Despite the many obits written in its name, the medium shows no signs of giving up. The resilience of the medium can also be attributed to the fine stewardship of the leaders of the radio industry. Today, we look at the chiefs of ad sales and revenue departments of the country’s leading radio platforms who have been skippering the industry through its many challenges.
Radio Mirchi
Preeti Nihalani
Chief Operating Officer, ENIL
"We have been leaders in the radio industry, both in terms of listenership and revenue. In the last 12 years, we’ve been experimenting beyond radio by introducing new elements like music awards, events, social/digital properties, and now audio stories. Today, one-third of our revenue is generated from non-radio streams. In the coming years, we see nearly half of our business coming from ‘Solutions Sales’. With fast paced adoption of digital portfolio of ours (Mirchi Plus, M-Ping, Digital Content Solutions, and so on), we see that nearly 25% of our revenue will come from digital business.”
Red FM
Nisha Narayanan
COO & Director, RED FM & Magic FM
"We have grown to become one of the largest private FM networks with 69 stations across 67 cities with one of the highest listenership. We are not just a radio station but a holistic entertainment brand offering 360 degree solutions for our advertising patrons with activations, IPs, on-ground events, podcasts, digital audio-video production, and social media amplification.”
Key individual
Renuka Iyer
CRO
Big FM
Pratanu Mohanty
Head - Revenue Maximization, Traffic and Administration
Pratanu Mohanty joined BIG FM 6 years ago, and prior to that, he was associated with Star TV, JLL (Accenture, Mumbai) and other Industrial Process Automation profiles. He has a degree in B.E Electrical and PG Diploma in Data Science. His expertise includes enablement of using Tech Simplifying processes, identification, and implementation of work flows to connect multiple departments in order to build effective collaboration.
Big FM is part of Reliance Broadcast, and has over 58 radio stations across India
Hello FM
Ramesh SK
CEO, Hello FM
Ramesh SK (Remy) was elevated to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Hello FM in 2021. As one of its founding members, he has been the singular architect of the brand’s culture, character, and content. For the last sixteen years, he has been spearheading the creation and curation of the network’s programming over its many phases of evolution and growth.
Hello FM is owned by Malar Publications, which also owns Thanthi TV and Daily Thanthi
It was first started in 2006 at Chennai, and Coimbatore
RAM Ratings Week 45'22 - 48'22: Fever FM maintains dream run in Mumbai, Delhi
Between Nov 6 and Dec 3, BIG FM took and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 45'22 - 48'22 (between 6th Nov'22 and 3rd Dec'22), Fever FM topped in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi took lead in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18.1% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.2%. Red FM took the third spot at 15.5%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.8% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.%4 share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32% listenership share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28.3% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 14.1% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24%. Fever FM had a 14.6%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
RAM Ratings Week 44'22 - 47'22: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai and Delhi
In Kolkata and Bangalore, Radio Mirchi and BIG FM topped the charts respectively
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 8:59 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 44'22 - 47'22 (between 30th Oct'22 and 26th Nov'22), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to stay on top with 18% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was in the second spot with 16.3%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM peaked with a 21.7% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.5% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.2% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 14.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 27.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24.1%. Fever FM had a 14.3%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am
Ranveer Singh to play 'sutradhar' to Radio One's travel show with ICICI Lombard
‘Get Some Sun’, now in its 7th edition, covers the 7 wonders of the world, the remarkable travel journeys of influencers while building awareness about international travel insurance
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
As we are witnessing an exponential rise in international travel - a phenomenon termed ‘revenge travelling’, we are consequently seeing a higher demand for Travel Insurance. In line with this trend, ICICI Lombard has collaborated with Radio One’s travel show – ‘Get Some Sun’. The flagship show has roped in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who will be lending his voice to speak about his travel bucket list across geographies globally and share his sun-chasing experiences.
This is the sixth year that Ranveer has been associated with this property. The show will be hosted by Radio One’s Host - Hrishi K. The company aims to increase awareness about its international travel products through the radio platform by reaching out to a very niche audience across major metro cities in India. A recent survey conducted by ICICI Lombard revealed that over 94% of globetrotters purchase travel insurance for their trips - giving rise to a new breed of 'safety-first' travellers.
Speaking about the new campaign, Sheena Kapoor, Head – Marketing, Corporate Communication and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said, “Today, more and more people are returning to international travel for both business and leisure alike. The spike in this travel trend has led to a higher number of cancellations and visa rejections. Hence, we want to amplify the importance of travel insurance as a basic item in people’s travel checklists. With Ranveer Singh as a sutradhar on ICICI Lombard sponsored ‘Get Some Sun’, we would like to urge the country’s voyagers to take preventive measures and cover, to protect their travel escapes so they can have a seamless and worry-free experience.”
ICICI Lombard has been associated with the radio show ‘Get Some Sun’ since its inception. The show enjoys a good positioning amongst the office-goers and executive populace, which comprises an important target group for ICICI Lombard. The brand is one of the leading insurers in travel insurance that provides a gamut of coverages and plans to suit every individual’s needs. ICICI Lombard’s travel insurance assures quality health care with a medical cover of up to 5 lakh USD. The various offerings of ICICI Lombard cover travellers from 3 months to 85 years without any medical check-up for policy issuance. The policy covers your safety and provides value-added services for your family back home.
Ram Ratings Week 43'22 - 46'22: Fever FM tops Mumbai, Delhi charts
BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 12:14 PM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 43'22 - 46'22 (between 23rd Oct'22 and 19th Nov'22), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts with an 18.3% share as Radio Mirchi trailed in the second spot with 16%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.6% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.5% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.2% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.6% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.9%. Fever FM had a 14.2%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
Radio reinvented: Sector taps on higher reach in tier cities
Radio industry heads say 2023 will see the sector going in for further diversification, expansion of digital radio and building of more indigenous properties
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 22, 2022 9:06 AM | 8 min read
One of the oldest mediums of mass communication, radio has been reinventing right from the 1900s to the present day. Despite facing tough competition from TV and digital platforms, radio has been able to hold its ground.
With 2022 on the way out, we reached out to industry players to understand how the year fared for them and what were they looking forward to in the upcoming year.
The year that was
The last two years were difficult for every sector across the globe, and radio like most others adapted to changes brought in by the digital era. Talking about how 2022 was for the industry, Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, Red FM & Magic FM, said, “After 2 rough years of the pandemic, radio has been witnessing steady growth. The volumes and revenue in the smaller markets are almost back on track. While macroeconomic factors impacted budgets, we experienced a shift from large corporates and categories to smaller markets.”
“Tier 2 & 3 cities were the major growth drivers for us across the country. Post-August, events, and activations picked up and unleashed new energy amongst the marketers and listeners. We are observing radio branching from traditional to digital and expanding its base amongst the youth as they have options and a variety to choose from. Radio is diversifying in the consumption of content as well. Music and non-music formats were highly appreciated by audiences and advertisers this year,” she added.
Agreeing on radio’s popularity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Abraham Thomas, CEO, of Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd, said, “Radio is expected to recover to around 75% of the pre-pandemic level with the growth being driven through tier 2 and tier 3 markets. It has also strengthened its foothold in the realm of digitalization in 2022, as the medium has acclimated itself to the new era of 'techceleration’. The opportunity in digital audio is exploding too with audiences growing in reach, time spent and engagement.”
“According to a report from India Cellular and Electronics Association and EY, the adoption of digital radio technology will help the sector double its revenues within five years to Rs 12,300 crore. Harnessing the power of technology, radio has taken great strides in developing innovative solutions and offerings to benefit consumers and advertisers alike. Despite the massive explosion in the category of video consumption, radio continues to maintain an edge as a medium that delivers reliable real-time information, companionship and a source of instant mood elevation,” he added.
Talking about technological advancements, Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, said, “Radio has been popularly acknowledged as a medium for city-related updates and groovy music. With the advent of time and technology, it has transformed into a novel content-consuming platform that adds value to the lives of listeners. While radio is essentially an audio platform, the pandemic provided a fillip to the industry to integrate digital formats to widen revenue streams and leveraging digital initiatives.”
“The year 2022 has been quite exciting for Radio City as we developed a strategic roadmap by converging radio plus digital solutions terming it ‘Radigitalization’. This phenomenon offers integrated solutions to advertisers that make economic sense to them allowing them to utilize the power of radio and digital to target messages to the audience base. We will continue to build indigenous properties both for on-air and digital platforms to reach out to our audience effectively,” Kukian said.
While radio might still be trying to survive, there is a whole bunch of new types of platforms, and content that is out there, trying to lure in audiences. Radio platforms with their RJs have made a lot of noise over social media platforms. Brands love to get associated with an RJ making 360-degree solutions for the advertiser. This year saw RJs become popular content creators and influencers.
Talking about the same, Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer and Office Head – North & South, Wavemaker India shared her insights and said, “The radio industry in India is about 3000-5000 crores strong contributing approximately 3-5% of the adex. COVID affected radio in terms of listenership as well as revenue. One source of listening to radio ie on the go got wiped out. However, there was a recognition that all of these rjs enjoyed a good amount of followership and this insight led a lot of advertisers and agencies to leverage radio listenership along with a social plan. The spectrum of power distance shows that on one end we have RJs who are our next door neighbours/ peers/friends and on the other end of the spectrum we have celebrities who people look up to and adore and adulate and even in some cases worship.”
Back to the Future
Every year brings new hope and a new set of expectations. While Radio is still adapting to the growing technology, there is a lot one can do in this space. Right from different formats of content to taking radio into an integrated space of audio-visual platforms.
The coming year will have players make a run to get back to pre-pandemic levels and maintain a healthy presence of the medium amongst the audiences.
Talking about coming at par with pre-pandemic levels, Kukian said, “After over two years of pandemic-led restrictions, the world is returning to normalcy as festivities and weddings are being celebrated on a huge scale. This has provided an opportunity for brands to advertise their products and attain pre-pandemic sales numbers. As radio continues to stay one of the most relevant and significant mediums of communication, revenue earned through advertisements will also continue to see an upsurge in the coming year. As Radio City is on a digital transformation journey, the upcoming year will witness deeper integration of radio and digital formats being adopted by the audience and advertisers.”
The 360-degree solution is the way in the future for radio as a medium including digital as well as traditional platforms. It will provide a seamless experience to audiences as well as advertisers.
Commenting on what they expect from the future, Narayanan, said, “360-degree integrated solutions using radio, digital, on-ground events and activation are how we see the upcoming year. Radio has the advantage of the highest reach and penetration at the lowest cost whereas digital provides ROI driven mechanism and we plan to leverage them all. Radio has the possibility to add reminder value for any brand when added to the print or tv campaigns.”
A medium that thrives on language and content format, experts say that it is going to be sheer hyperlocal as people are embracing their native languages.
Seconding the same, Kukian said, “In today’s time, audiences prefer consuming content in a language that is most native to them. Radio City understands this phenomenon well and consistently diversifies itself by offering content in varied languages and genres. We will continue focusing on this aspect in the coming year and continue to offer unique yet relatable content solutions to our audiences as well as advertisers to stay ahead of the curve. We will also focus on optimizing our new offerings through an increasing number of podcasts and video interactions with celebrities and popular artists thereby entertaining the audience through exclusive infotainment.”
Apart from social media platforms, technologies like AIML, AR, and VR have also been buzzwords in this year and will continue to rule in the coming years.
Elaborating on the same Thomas said, “The trend we will see in the coming year is of the radio plus digital being further leveraged in a massive way that gives a more holistic, immersive, and personalized experience to its listeners. Technology will play a major role in the way radio-like experiences are explored in the audio space and how it is perceived by advertisers and audiences. Audio digital will become a substantial part of our revenue streams in the next two years.
“The combination of ‘technology’ in the creation and distribution of audio content with the ‘technique’ of creating radio-like experiences and connections will be a game changer for the audio industry. Another trend that is gaining momentum internationally is In-car audio streaming. With the connected dashboards in cars and a smartphone, one can tune into the music right away offering a seamless experience.”
While experts say that the medium is here to stay, there is a lot of competition out there to grab audience attention and thereby have advertisers. Radio had always reinvented itself, and came out with new technologies and innovations to stay relevant amongst the masses. It will be spectacular to watch out for this medium in the coming years adapting to the world turning virtual.
Ram Ratings Week 42'22-45'22: Fever FM reigns on Mumbai, Delhi airwaves
BIG FM stayed steady on top of the Bangalore charts and Radio Mirchi on Kolkata
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read
According to RAM Ratings for Week 42'22 - 45'22 (between October 16th and November 12th ), Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts. BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata.
In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts with an 18.2% share as Radio Mirchi trailed in the second spot with 16.1%. Red FM took the third spot with a slight dip at 15.2%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.
In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.4% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.4% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.
In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 32.1% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.6% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.
Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 28.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 23.8%. Fever FM had a 14.1%. In Kolkata, the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.
MIB declares 24 community radio stations to act as nodal points
As per MIB, these stations will lead in the dissemination of information relating to the community radio movement in India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has declared 24 community radio stations as Lead Community Radio Stations.
MIB stated that these stations will act as the nodal point in the region for the dissemination of information relating to the community radio movement in India.
They will also identify and create a data bank with basic information on the potential aspirants for the CRS in the region, which may be shared with MIB for its outreach programmes. These stations will provide hand-holding to community radio aspirant organizations in the region, and support them with necessary information.
The stations will also be required to set up a standing help desk facility to facilitate organizations with a helpline mobile/phone number, which may be publicized on their website and other platforms.
