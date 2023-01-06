MY FM brings ‘Swaal Ek Lakh Ka’

McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the brand’s global flagship music IP - i'm lovin’ it Live in India, in partnership with MTV.

Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan has unveiled the IP called i'm lovin’ it Live with Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, Armaan Malik and Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18 in New Delhi.

The concept of i'm lovin’ it Live is built on the premise of popular artists coming together and creating unique, never-heard-before compositions, while experimenting with various genres.

Music lovers can enjoy these songs on MTV in a series of 4 episodes.

Excited about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Brand ambassador, Kartik Aaryan, says, “I am super excited with i’m lovin’ it Live coming to India and as the brand ambassador unveiling the McDonald’s IP. There is something unique about McDonald’s that unites people together and I greatly admire their endeavour to use music as a language to connect with people. I am looking forward to the music that will be created by this exemplary line-up of artists and can’t wait to save it as McDonald’s playlist.”

Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East, comments, “McDonald’s purpose is feeding and fostering communities and music has the power to transcend barriers and unite people together. i'm lovin’ it Live is our attempt to thank our customers and bring out the happy energy of McDonald’s through music and strengthen our relationship with our customers. We are hopeful of providing feel-good moments to our customers by bringing the best form of music entertainment, and an unparalleled line-up of eclectic performances by the best and the biggest music stars of our country. We would like to thank MTV for this association and for helping us in making it one of the most exciting and fun music initiatives of the year.”

Thrilled about the launch of i'm lovin’ it Live, Armaan Malik, shares, “Musicians express themselves through their emotions, which our fans can feel in our performances and in our music. Many a times, these emotions stem from places and cities that are dear to us. McDonald’s and MTV have given me the opportunity to re-connect with those places more intimately, and tap into my most cherished memories. This will not only be a treat to our fans, but also a tribute to those special places.”

Anshul Ailawadi – Business Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, expresses, “i’m lovin’ it Live with MTV is a very special partnership for us. The property puts the spotlight on India’s musical icons as they connect with a memory that has inspired their creative journey. We hope to give our fans an experience that will leave them yearning for more.”