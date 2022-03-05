MIB threatens FM radio channels with penal action for airing vulgar content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed FM radio channels to strictly adhere to the Grant of Permission Agreement (GOPA) and desist from airing vulgar and objectionable content. The ministry has also warned the FM radio channels of penal action if they fail to adhere to the direction.

"The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in exercise of powers flowing from the GOPA, hereby advises all FM Radio channels to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions prescribed therein and not to air any content in violation thereof. All the channels must exercise discretion and restraint in broadcast of such contents," the MIB said in its direction.

"Strict compliance to the above direction should be ensured by all FM radio channels. Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms and condition laid down in GOPA," it added further.

The ministry noted that several FM radio channels are airing vulgar and objectionable content with radio jockeys using indecent language. "It has come to the notice of the MIB that vulgar and objectionable content is very often being broadcast on several FM radio channels. It has also been noticed that the language used by many radio jockeys is indecent and offensive and has dual meaning. They often make defamatory and derogatory comments which do not appear to be in good taste."

The MIB said airing vulgar and offensive content is in gross violation of clauses 7.6 and 11.1 of GOPA signed by FM Radio channels with the Government of India.

As per Clause 7.6 of GOPA, the permission holder will have to ensure that no content, messages, advertisement or communication, transmitted in its broadcast channel is objectionable, obscene, unauthorized or inconsistent with the laws of India.

Further, the Clause 11.1 of GOPA provides that the permission holder must follow the same programme and advertisement code as followed by All India Radio as amended from time to time or any other applicable code, which the central Government may prescribe from time to time.

Clause 25.3 of the GOPA provides that, in the event of the permission holder violating any of the term and conditions of permission or any other provisions of the FM radio policy, the Grantor shall have the right to impose the sanctions for suspension of the permission and prohibition of broadcast as prescribed therein, the ministry stated.

