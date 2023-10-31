Decision on news broadcasting on radio by end of this year: Apurva Chandra
The I&B Secretary said they have already got a green signal to present it before the Cabinet
The government is looking forward to getting the news broadcast on FM radio finalised by the end of the year, said I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra in an exclusive conversation with e4m. “We have already been given a green signal to present it before the Cabinet,” he informed.
“TRAI has recommended the broadcast of news on radio to enable the dissemination of more important information from the medium. We are also trying to get FM back on mobile sets so that direct broadcasting can be facilitated. This will increase the penetration of FM,” Chandra said.
“Anybody can listen to radio and a lot of people even do listen to radio even now. This is because the broadcast is majorly live. Other mediums have pre-uploaded content and may not be streaming live,” he added.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is in discussions with stakeholders in the FM radio industry regarding several crucial topics such as calculation of licence fees, extension of current licence periods, requirement for mobile phones to have built-in FM radio receivers and more.
The MIB recently increased the CBC ad rates for private FM radio channels. The increase amounted to nearly 43 percent of hike on the base rate. Also, the authority recently recommended permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins.
When e4m reached out to industry players, they seemed eager and optimistic about the prospects of these developments for the FM Radio industry.
Abe Thomas, CEO of Reliance Broadcast Network said, “There have been some notable developments for the radio industry in the recent times, be it the revision in government advertising rates after seven years or the announcement of e-auctions of 808 FM licences or the TRAI recommendations on amendments to the annual licence fee structure and permitting radio players to air news and current affair programs amongst others. These reforms are sure to boost revenue and expand the reach of the medium.”
The executive is eagerly looking forward to the broadcasting of news and current affairs on radio. “We believe it will bring in a new set of listeners and advertisers, enabling radio players to explore a wide range of engagement with listeners,” he added.
My FM’s CEO Rahul Namjoshi too is delighted to see these positive recommendations which were long pending, and according to him, if implemented will be a boon for the radio category. “We are thankful to TRAI for doing a detailed deliberation on the subject, listening to all the stakeholders and then coming out with such strong recommendations.”
He believes all recommendations are based on real pain points of the industry and hopes to see real implementation of these recommendations.
Govt earned Rs 179 crore via FM Radio licences and permissions in 2022: MIB
MIB granted 388 licences and permissions in 2022
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 19, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
A recent report by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has revealed that the Information and Broadcasting sector earned a total revenue of Rs 179 crore by granting 388 licenses and permissions in 2022.
Previously in 2021, the number of permissions granted was 386, close to that of 2022. The revenue earned amounted to Rs 149 crore, making it an increase of 20 per cent.
According to the report, a sudden drop in revenue was observed from 2016 to 2017 and 2019 to 2020. In 2017, even though the number of licences increased to 324 from 276 in 2016, the revenue dropped by almost 50 per cent.
The year 2015 marked a landmark year for the I&B ministry since there was a jump of revenue amounting to Rs 2461 crore due to the auction of new FM stations and an increase in licence fee.
MIB hikes CBC ad rates for private FM radio channels
The new rates, approved by the ministry in the month of September 2023, includes a 43 per cent increase in base rate
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 9, 2023 6:54 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has approved new rates for advertisements to be issued on private FM radio stations for the government policies and programmes based on the recommendations of the Rate Structure Committee set up by it.
“This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts of the Ministry to ensure a fair and sustainable pricing framework for private FM radio stations,” the ministry said in a press statement.
The new rates approved by the Ministry in the month of September 2023, includes a 43 per cent increase in the base rate taking into account the rising costs dynamics for the period of December 2015 to March 2023.
With this increase, the Gross Base rate for FM radio advertisement will increase from 52 to 74 rupees per ten seconds. This adjustment is intended to maintain parity with current market rates. The increase in Gross base Rate will also be beneficial for more than 400 Community Radio Stations that are currently operational in the country.
Further building on the base rate, the Ministry has also decided to continue with the existing pricing formula for calculating City Wise rates. The pricing formula takes into various factors like city population and listenership data from the India Readership Survey (IRS) of 2019.
Based on this formula along with the enhanced base rate almost all Private FM Radio Stations will benefit from the new recommended rates at varying percentages depending largely on their listenership giving value for both FM stations and the clients of CBC, according to the I&B Ministry.
The rates for 106 stations will increase by 100 per cent, a 50 to 100 per cent increase for 81 stations, and a less than 50 per cent increase for 65 stations for which listenership data is available.
TRAI releases recommendations on low-power small-range FM radio broadcasting
It is deployed to provide audio service in drive-in movie theatres, amusement parks, business premises, residential complexes etc
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 21, 2023 4:10 PM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has come up with recommendations on "Issues related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting.
Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting is deployed to provide audio service in drive-in movie theatres, amusement parks, business premises, residential complexes and for commentary for local events like sports events or shows.
According to TRAI, any individual above 18 years of age or any registered company without any association to any political body, is eligible to have the licence for low power small range FM broadcasting.
The license fee will be Rs 1,000 for the permission of upto 30 days and Rs 10,000 per annum for permission of five years.
The maximum permissible transmission range of 'Low Power Small Range Radio Broadcasting' should be 500 meters.
“The licensed area of frequency assignment in case of low power small range FM be defined as location-specific based on the precise geographical coordinates such as longitude and latitude of the intended service location (be it a building, stadium, convention center, expo area etc.).
“Maximum permissible transmission power should be 1 watt for low power small range FM broadcasting,” TRAI said.
The recommendations come after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought the response from TRAI last year on the need and timing for introduction of new service providers for services such as drive-in theatres.
In this regard, a consultation paper was issued on 17th April 2023 seeking stakeholders' comments on issues related to Low Power Small Range FM Radio Broadcasting.
The last date of submission of comments was 22nd May 2023 and counter-comments was 5th June 2023.
TRAI received 6 comments and 1 counter-comment from stakeholders. After considering all comments/counter-comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues, the Authority has finalized its recommendations.
TRAI recommends govt to allow private FM radio to broadcast news bulletins
The authority has also recommended delinking annual licence fee of a FM radio channel from NOTEF
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 5, 2023 6:02 PM | 3 min read
TRAI has released recommendations on FM radio broadcasting in order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the Authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on 5th August 2022. e4m staff
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its recommendations on "Issues related to FM Radio Broadcasting".
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) vide its reference dated May 1 2022 has sought recommendations of the Authority, on removal of the linkage to Non-Refundable One Time Entry Fee (NOTEF) in the formula for annual fee as prescribed in the FM Ph-Ill Policy Guidelines. And additionally, to extend the existing FM licence period of 15 years by three years.
In order to discuss various issues related to FM Radio broadcasting, the Authority held a meeting with representatives of AROI on 5th August 2022. Representatives of AROI, inter-alia, raised the following issues for consideration of the Authority:
(i) Permitting private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins
(ii) Availability of FM Radio receivers in mobile handsets
After considering all comments or counter-comments received from stakeholders during the consultation process and further analysis of the issues, the Authority has finalised its recommendations. The salient features of the recommendations are given below:
(1) The annual licence fee of a FM radio channel should be de-linked from NOTEF.
(ii) The license fee should be calculated as four percent of the Gross Revenue (GR) of the FM radio channel during the respective financial year. GST should be excluded from Gross Revenue (GR).
(iii) The Government may take appropriate measures to provide relief to the FM radio operators to address challenges posed due to Covid-19 pandemic.
(iv) Private FM Radio operators should be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programs, limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour.
(v) The program code of conduct as applicable to All India Radio for news content may also be applied to Private FM Radio channels.
(vi) Functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware. Built-in FM radio receivers in mobile handset must not be subjected to any form of disablement or deactivation.
(vii) A Standing Committee, headed by a senior officer of Joint Secretary or above level, to oversee and monitor the compliance by mobile phone manufacturers (or importers) may be established by MeitY. The committee should include key stakeholders such as MIB, AROI, MAlT, and ICEA.
(viii) An online grievance redressal portal should be provided for submitting information or complaints of case of any noncompliance as regards enablement of FM radio functionality in such mobile handsets that have the necessary functionality for FM receivers.
Government must actively collaborate with radio stakeholders
Harrish M Bhatia, ex-President (Media/Entertainment & Consumer Durables) at DB Corp explores the essential steps that can propel private FM radio into the forefront of Indian media
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 22, 2023 11:44 AM | 3 min read
The private FM radio industry in India has witnessed significant growth in recent years, contributing to the nation's vibrant media landscape. However, to elevate private FM radio to a mainstream medium, certain key factors need to be addressed. In this article, we will explore the essential steps that can propel private FM radio into the forefront of Indian media, including government collaboration, fair music royalties, industry unity, self-regulation, rural outreach, ad reach measurement, and a shared knowledge-sharing platform.
Government Collaboration and Fair Music Royalties:
To ensure the growth of private FM radio, the government must actively collaborate with industry stakeholders to set fair music royalty rates. Instead of relying solely on the courts, a revenue-based percentage model can be adopted, aligning with global practices. This collaborative approach will benefit both artists and radio operators and foster a conducive environment for further investments in the sector.
Self-Regulation for Enhanced Listener Experience:
Private FM radio should adopt self-regulation practices to ensure a seamless listener experience. Limiting the number of ads played per hour and maintaining high-quality content will help retain and engage audiences. By prioritizing the listener's interests, the industry can differentiate itself from other mediums and create a loyal listener base.
Rural Outreach and Broadcasting News:
Expanding the reach of private FM radio to rural segments is crucial for mainstream success. The government can play a pivotal role by allowing private FM radio stations to broadcast news and informational content. This move will not only disseminate vital information about government schemes but also serve as a valuable source of education and knowledge for rural communities.
Measuring Ad Reach and Effectiveness:
To attract more brands to advertise on private FM radio, the industry should focus on developing robust ad measurement systems. By showcasing the reach and effectiveness of radio ads, brands will gain confidence that their marketing efforts are reaching the desired audience. This, in turn, will lead to increased advertising investment and contribute to the growth of the private FM radio industry.
Shared Knowledge-Sharing Platform:
To foster collaboration and knowledge exchange within the industry, private FM radio stations can create a dedicated website. This platform will serve as a repository of successful case studies and best practices from various regions across the country. By openly sharing insights and ideas, radio operators can learn from one another and implement effective strategies to drive growth.
Industry Unity for Pricing Enhancement:
To avoid inconsistent pricing and undervaluation of advertising potential, private FM radio stations must unite as an industry to establish fair and competitive pricing structures. By presenting a united front, radio operators can demonstrate the medium's value to advertisers, leading to increased revenue streams and overall industry growth.
The journey to making private FM radio a mainstream medium in India hinges on industry unity and proactive measures. By collaborating with the government to set fair music royalties, establishing credible measurement systems, self-regulating for a seamless listener experience, and expanding reach to rural segments, the industry can unlock its full potential.
Mirchi posts total revenue of Rs 92 crore for Q1
The company has achieved EBITDA of Rs 19 crore during the quarter, a growth of 59% YoY
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 14, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Mirchi has reported a total revenue of Rs 91.7 crore.
Notably, the radio segment was up by 7.6% YoY led by volume growth. According to the reports shared, capitalizing on the inherent efficient cost structure of the segment, higher volumes helped Mirchi to translate into improved operating leverage. Moreover, the company achieved EBITDA of Rs 19.2 crore during the quarter, a growth of 59.1% YoY.
The report also says that PBT after exceptional items is Rs 5.4 crore and PAT stands at Rs 4.4 crore in Q1FY24.
Commenting on the results, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, said, “I am pleased to share that our operating profitability reported a significant growth of 59% YoY during the quarter. This came at the back of three key levers. One, our radio business continued its recovery momentum driven by additional ad spending by clients. Two, our focus is on running cost-efficient operations. And finally, our investments into high-margin businesses.”
ENIL’s Balance Sheet remains strong with cash reserves standing at ₹ 248.0 crore as on June 30, 2023.
