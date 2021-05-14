Vineet Jain celebrates his mother Indu Jain's life in an emotional tweet

Indu Jain, Chairperson,Times Group, passed away on Thursday at the age of 84

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 14, 2021 12:04 PM
Vineej Jain

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd took to twitter to celebrate his mother Indu Jain s life in an emotional tweet.

It must be mentioned that Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passed away on Thursday at the age of 84. As per reports she passed away due to Covid-related complications.

“My mother #InduJain believed that death is not something to be mourned but a soul changing clothes to start a new journey of exploration. She taught me to live on my own terms & in a state of constant bliss. As she attains Nirvana, I celebrate a truly remarkable spirit”, wrote Vineet Jain in his Tweet.

Jain was also the founder of the Times Foundation, the company's vehicle for philanthropic activities, and also founded the women's wing of the industry lobby FICCI.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country, in 2016.

