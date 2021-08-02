Varghese K George promoted to Resident Editor of The Hindu

He will be in charge of news coordination in relation to developments in New Delhi and northern India.

Varghese K George, Associate Editor of The Hindu has been promoted to Resident Editor of the publication.

As per an internal communication, he will be in charge of news coordination in relation to developments in New Delhi and northern India. Amit Baruah will handle online explainers and multimedia content. George will also coordinate with Suhasini Haider on diplomatic and foreign affairs .

George has previously worked as the newspaper’s US correspondent, based in Washington, DC, and political editor, based in New Delhi. He has written extensively on politics, political economy, society and the foreign policy of India and the US, particularly the rise of nationalism in both countries in recent years and its impact on their ties with the world.

Prior to joining The Hindu, he was chief of bureau at Hindustan Times. He has also worked for the Indian Express in various roles. His reports have won several awards, including the Ramnath Goenka Journalist of the Year, the Prem Bhatia Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Reporting, the Transparency International Award for fighting corruption and the International Press Institute Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)