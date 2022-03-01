The Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting newsprint prices too

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine has another collateral damage. With prices of oil and gold going up, the newsprint prices too are going up and likely to see escalation if the conflict does not end soon and the oil prices stay high.

According to experts, the volatility in foreign exchange markets can also impact newsprint prices further. Uncertainty over the conflict has driven the prices marginally for now.

The newspapers who have pre ordered piles of stocks and have hedged against dollars have nothing much to worry through.

The Russian offensive has occurred in a time of already high inflation and commodity shortages globally. Many experts also feel that for India, which has no strategic interest in this conflict, the fall out will be mostly economic. Rise of commodity prices will impact current account deficit and domestic inflation. Even the export outlook of services towards Europe will be impacted negatively. They also add that sanctions on Russia may affect regular trade between India and Russia.

While there are no immediate fears of trade routes being blocked, however soaring oil prices are definitely going to have short and medium term impact on the Indian economy.

Some newsprint (NP) suppliers, who exchange4media spoke to, feel that most NP shipments have been in high seas or in the process of being shipped. The war may impact the orders yet not shipped. The NP prices are likely to continue to increase in the next few months due to sea freight and shortage of western and European paper.

However all disruption will depend on duration of the war say the experts.

