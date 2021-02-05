Seven Indian language dailies write to stakeholders claiming 80% plus advertising recovery

The spirit of 'Bharat' is undoubtedly gathering pace and Indian language newspapers are one of the many beneficiaries of this growing story. Seven leading Indian language dailies have come together to reach out their stakeholders through a common letter that announces an 80%-90% circulation surge and 80% plus advertising recovery, compared to pre-Covid times.

The letter talks at large about the growth in print and what led to it.

“The Indian economy is currently witnessing a very healthy recovery with the vaccine drive gaining momentum and GST collection showing a growth trend. Tier 2, 3 and other markets of Bharat contributed in a significant way to bring back the demand and delivering sales for a variety of businesses including but not limited to automobile, consumer durables, FMCG, education and most importantly, real estate. Indian language newspapers contributed to this growth and also benefited from positive market sentiments. The newspaper circulation is now at the 80-90% range of pre-Covid ABC’s audited circulation and most importantly the advertisement revenue has now reached the level of around 80% plus pre-Covid,” read an excerpt from the letter.



The letter is signed by Rajul Maheshwari from Amar Ujala, I Venkat from Eenadu, Rajeev Beotra from Hindusthan, Vinay Maheshwari from Sakshi, Shailesh Gupta from Dainik Jagran, Girish Agarwal from Dainik Bhaskar and Jayant Mammem Mathew from Malayalam Manorama.



Talking of recovery, Girish Agarwal, promoter director, DB Corp said, “Indian language print has been driving overall market growth on back of tier II & III cities growth. As these markets have normalized & opened up faster, we reached circulation levels of almost around 85-87% of pre covid level. Further, the credibility and trustworthiness quotient of newspapers has emerged as a major plus point, particularly in a fake news environment, the editorial strength of newspapers is being appreciated by readers and marketers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)