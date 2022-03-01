SC temporarily stays insolvency process of Pioneer and CMYK Printech Ltd

The judgement was given on a Civil Appeal and petition filed by late Sh Chandan Mitra’s wife Shobori Ganguly.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 1, 2022 12:38 AM
Pioneer Logo

Pioneer newspaper and its parent company CMYK Printech Ltd’s insolvency process has been temporarily stayed by the supreme court.

 A SC bench Comprising Honorable Justice L Nageswara Rao and Honorable Justice B R Gavai ji has stayed the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Pioneer newspaper and its holding company CMYK Printech Ltd .The SC also stayed the judgement and final order dated 16 Dec 2021  passed by the NCLAT in company Appeal AT insolvency .

 Incidentally the insolvency process was on the last date for final bids for 2nd March 2022.

