Doyen of Journalism, The Pioneer man Dr. Chandan Mitra: Pratiman Uniyal

At my home, I used to read the newspaper where my father, now retired, worked. But it was one fine morning of May 1998, I was surprised to find “The Pioneer” Newspaper in the bundle of usually delivered newspapers set. I asked my father, The Pioneer, why a sudden addition. My father replied, just read the paper and find the difference with the newspaper where I work. I was curious to which my father replied, this newspaper,“The Pioneer” is from today being run by the editor of the newspaper. This newspaper is free from any biased or forced view of publisher/owner to publish the news, which an Editor wants. Although I knew the name of editor Chandan Mitra before but today was the time I realized the power Dr. Chandan Mitra possesses as an Editor, Managing Director and Owner of The Pioneer. From editor of a small newspaper The Pioneer, which was abandoned by Thapar Group, was rechristened and carved its niche with such an impact that its legacy and hold still make the newspaper one of the most popular, critically acclaimed and biased free journalistic charisma.

Dr. Chandan Mitra knew the power of newspaper and with only mere around 400 staff onboard, he started his journey which was so powered that it created ripples amongst the Power-Centres of governance with neutral, unbiased and free reporting. He personally curated each of the 9 editions of The Pioneer be it Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Chandigarh and other 5 cities.

Although I had seen and occasionally met Dr. Chandan Mitra many times during events, launches etc. I had only one chance to meet Dr. Mitra personally 12 years back. I was at office of The Pioneer having an invite of an event for the Editor. I was of the impression that like other contemporary editors, he will definitely not entertain such invites and have issued standing orders at reception to deliver all these in the box kept at corner. But NO, to my surprise, when I showed my purpose of visit at reception, guy with a nice pleasing smile dialed a numberand after few seconds of saying, gave the intercom phone to me, some gentleman which I presume as his secretary asked me the purpose which I conveyed. He asked me to wait for some time. I sat at the sofa killing time and asking myself why I am wasting time. After 15 minutes, reception guy asked me to go inside with a guard, as Sir wants to meet you. He straight forward escorted me till a cabin. To my surprise Dr. Chandan Mitra was sitting in the cabin, not very big or lavishly designed, but simple as per the tone of The Pioneer itself. Dr. Chandan Mitra offered the chair and asked me about the purpose of meeting. I extended the invite on behalf of my organization where I am working and tried to request to come as Chief Guest of the event. He glanced the invite, his diary and calendar and said, OK, I will come. Give my greetings to owner of your organization. He really came on event day and spoke his heart out to the audience.

He was such a simpleton, but great journalist that you always see him at ease. Simple clothes, nothing lavish. He never liked attached layer of security. I met him later on number of times with his than Metro Editor (now editor of another newspaper) and Viva City Editor.

His launch of Hindi Edition and Dehradun Edition was big surprise for all. It was risky preposition;Hindi readership is altogether a different thing. Dr. Mitra made sure that Hindi edition should not be mere translation of English edition but rather having different outlook and face. He took risk and “Pioneer Hindi” gained readership. Dehradun is very small town; capital of Uttarakhand, definitely not a pasture for any new launch. Existing rivals were also fighting for survival, but Dr. Mitra was made of different soil. The Pioneer got so much popularity and readership in Dehradun and adjoining districts that the so-called Number 1 and 2 newspapers of India were feeling the heat, resulting in frequent shuffling of their regional editors and editorial team.

Dr. Chandan Mitra was not made for politics. His close circles still find it difficult to understand that communist by heart, he chose BJP. Here also he proved his strength and was elected as Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha twice. Few years back he shifted his mantle to Trinamool Congress which again was very big surprise.

He was definitely not a seasoned politician. He born as a journalist and died as a journalist.

Long live the legacy of Dr. Chandan Mitra which give assurance that journalism will also live long.

