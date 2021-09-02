Senior journo and former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra no more

The veteran journalist was the editor and MD of The Pioneer newspaper in New Delhi

Senior scribe and former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra has reportedly passed away on September 1 night in Delhi. The news of his demise was confirmed to a media agency by his son Kushan Mitra.

The veteran journalist was the editor and MD of The Pioneer newspaper in New Delhi. He also served two terms in the Rajya Sabha from 2003- 2009 as a nominated MP and from 2010 to 2016 as a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, Mitra switched sides and joined Trinamool Congress.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)