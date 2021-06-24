Chandan Mitra resigns as printer and publisher of the Pioneer newspaper.

He has been replaced by Narender Kumar of Harnandan Publications.

Chandan Mitra has resigned as printer and publisher of the Pioneer newspaper. He has been replaced by Narender Kumar of Harnandan Publications. Mitra himself had suggested Kumar’s name to Ranjeet Kumar, IRP appointed by NCLT on January 19,2021.



Pionner is facing insolvency proceedings and on January 19, 2021 NCLT suspended the board of the company CMYK Printech Limited which prints and publishes The Pioneer newspaper and appointed IRP in its place. Chandan then appealed against the NCLT order suspending the board with the appellate tribunal.



However on June 22,2021 Chandan withdrew the appeal, almost paving the way for formation of CoC although appeal in the same matter by Mitra’s son is still pending.

