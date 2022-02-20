Ravish Tiwari, Chief of National Bureau of The Indian Express, is no more

Tiwari was suffering from cancer since June 2020.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 20, 2022 12:35 AM
Ravish Tiwari

Ravish Tiwari, National Political Editor and Chief of National Bureau of The Indian Express is no more.

Tiwari was suffering from cancer since June 2020. He was 40 and is survived by his wife, his parents and a brother.

Tiwari led a team of senior journalists at The Indian Express who covered the Union Government, including state and national elections, the Prime Minister’s Office, strategic affairs, diplomacy and infrastructure.

 Besides The Indian Express, where he spent a total of around 12 years as a political journalist, Tiwari had also worked with India Today and The Economic Times during his career.

