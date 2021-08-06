Leslie D'Monte rejoins TechCircle as Executive Editor

This is D'Monte's second stint in HT. In his first stint he worked with the organization for over eight years.

Leslie D'Monte rejoined Mint as Executive Editor, TechCircle after working with Trivone Digital Services as Publishing Director for close to a year between November 2020 and August 2021. In his previous stint with Mint, D’Monte worked as Editor-South & National Technology Editor for eight years between November 2011 and December 2019.

D’Monte shared a social media post on Wednesday that said, “Glad to share that I have joined (or rather, rejoined) Mint (HT Media) as Executive Editor of @TechCircleIndia to work with the #tech and #startup teams, and doing some exciting tech and startups events, which we would love you to be part of.”

An MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow D'Monte has worked across top publications in the country like Business Standard, Indian Express and The Times of India.

