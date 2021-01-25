Print ends year with marginal dip thanks to H2 ad volume recovery: Tam AdEx

As per data, jacket-full page was the preferred ad position in the print medium during 2020

Though print advertising suffered a massive setback during Covid-19 induced lockdown, the industry did look up during the subsequent unlock period. As per latest TamAdEx data, the average ad volumes per publications dropped by only 11% in the second half of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019, showing a recovery in print ad volumes during the unlock period.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the lowest average ad volume per publication was seen in the second quarter, which includes the lockdown period.

However, the average ad volumes per publications increased by 90% in the fourth quarter compared to a combined average of the first three quarters of 2020. Turns out, the ad volumes in print recovered to pre-lockdown level during the festive period observing a double-digit share.

The auto sector topped with 18% share of ad space followed by education with 14% share during 2020 just like the previous year. The top 3 sectors together added a 46% share of ad volumes in print.

Personal care/personal hygiene sector was the new entrant in the top 10 sectors’ list. Education, personal health care, BFSI and F&B sectors observed positive rank shift and the top 2 categories maintained their positions during 2020 with 8% and 7% share of ad space respectively.

SBS Biotech topped the advertisers’ list in print followed by Maruti Suzuki India.

Interestingly, during the year, there were a total of 172k+ brands that advertised in print. Six brands in the top 10 leading brands belonged to the auto sector. Maruti Car Range was the top brand in print during 2020 followed by Hero Two Wheelers. Hero Motocorp had its two brands among the top 10 in print.

Some categories saw positive growth in the year too. Ecom-Education among categories saw the highest increase in ad space with a growth of 2.8 times followed by medicated skin treatment with a 2.4 times growth during 2020 compared to 2019. In terms of percentage growth, hand sanitisers category witnessed the highest growth among the top 10, 105 times to be precise.

There were over 73000 exclusive advertisers in 2020 against 93000 brands that exclusively advertised in print compared to 2019.

As per data, the jacket-full page was the most preferred ad Position by advertisers of print during 2020.

There were a total of 5100 plus brands that advertised as jacket-full page (newspaper and magazine) during 2020.

