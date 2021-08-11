NCLT adjourns hearing in The Pioneer case

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 12:38 PM
Pioneer

There is a new twist in The Pioneer case. Now, Advocate Ritesh Agarwal, who was representing Kushan Mitra, has withdrawn his vakalatnama for CMYK Printech

The advocate has claimed that Kushan Mitra has not paid him and engaged another lawyer without NOC.

“We adjourn the matter for a week with the direction that on the next date, the Appellant be kept present in person through virtual mode so we can ascertain now who will represent the Appellant”, read the latest order issued by Justice Jarat Kumar Jain.

The court has now directed Kushan Mitra to remain present on the next hearing of the case which is on August 16, 2021.

