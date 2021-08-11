NCLT adjourns hearing in The Pioneer case

The court has also directed Kushan Mitra to remain present on the next hearing which is on August 16, 2021.

There is a new twist in The Pioneer case. Now, Advocate Ritesh Agarwal, who was representing Kushan Mitra, has withdrawn his vakalatnama for CMYK Printech

The advocate has claimed that Kushan Mitra has not paid him and engaged another lawyer without NOC.

“We adjourn the matter for a week with the direction that on the next date, the Appellant be kept present in person through virtual mode so we can ascertain now who will represent the Appellant”, read the latest order issued by Justice Jarat Kumar Jain.

The court has now directed Kushan Mitra to remain present on the next hearing of the case which is on August 16, 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)