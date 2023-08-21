Shobori Ganguly appointed as editor-in-chief of The Pioneer
Ganguly has been associated with the paper for more than two decades
Shobori Ganguly has been appointed as editor-in-chief of The Pioneer.
She will also be the printer and publisher of both Hindi and English editions of the paper.
Ganguly has been associated with the paper for more than two decades and served the paper in different capacities including the CEO and the Director.
The vacancy of the printer and publisher had arisen after the recent death of Narender Kumar. Ganguly who is the widow of late Dr Chandan Mitra has also served as editor external affairs for the paper.
The post of Editor in Chief has been lying vacant since the demise of Dr Mitra in September 2021.
Pioneer has 11 English and four Hindi editions. It also has a website dailypioneer.com. The paper is said to be in huge losses and has also lost its DAVP empanelment.
Varun Dhir gets new role at OMG India
Dhir has been appointed as General Manager - Investments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Omnicom Media Group India has appointed Varun Dhir as its General Manager - Investments. Dhir announced the development through a LinkedIn post.
The media professional who has considerable experience in media planning and buying, client servicing and out-of-home was previously the Business Director.
He joined OMG India in 2017 as a Media Director.
Prior to OMG India, Dhir worked for Dish TV, Maxus and OgilvyAction.
Moneycontrol’s Ravi Krishnan joins Mint
Krishnan was associated with Mint for more than 11 years in the past as well from 2006 to 2018
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:28 AM | 1 min read
The Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, Ravi Krishnan, has moved to Mint recently.
Krishnan was associated with Moneycontrol for more than five years and oversaw the opinion section actively. He was also a part of the startup team that launched Pro.
He was associated with Mint earlier too for more than 11 years handling various responsibilities including newsroom coverage from Mumbai.
In the past, Krishnan has also worked with Financial Express and The Economic Times.
Sruthijith KK steps down as Mint Editor-in-Chief
He is likely to join Economic Times as Executive Editor, sources said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 19, 2023 8:12 AM | 1 min read
Mint Editor-in-Chief Sruthijith KK has resigned. He announced the news in a letter to his team on Friday evening.
“My last day at work will likely be late September,” Sruthijith’s letter read. e4m has a copy of the letter.
“Sruthijith is likely to join Economic Times as Executive Editor,” highly placed sources told e4m.
Asked about his resignation and the next move, Sruthijith told e4m, “I have indeed stepped down as EiC of Mint after what has been a rewarding stint of about three years, as I informed my colleagues yesterday. I have no comments on what’s next for me.”
A seasoned business journalist, Sruthijith joined Mint in November 2020, his second stint at the business newspaper. He was part of Mint’s founding team when the paper was launched in 2007.
He started his career with DNA and was part of the launch team there as well.
Sruthijith was also at the helm of leading national and international publications like ET Magazine and the India editions of HuffPost and Quartz. He has also worked at Apple Inc as India App's Store Editor.
Rasesh Upadhyay joins Viacom18 as Strategy Head
Prior to joining Viacom18, Upadhyay was with Star India for over 12 years as VP, planning & treasury
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 5:38 PM | 1 min read
Rasesh Upadhyay has joined Viacom18 as Strategy Head. He will be part of the leadership team and report into Kevin Vaz, CEO Broadcast Entertainment, Viacom18. The news has been shared with e4m by a source close to the development.
Prior to joining Viacom18, Upadhyay was with Star India for over 12 years as VP, planning & treasury. His roles and responsibilities included financial planning and budgeting for Star India business, evaluation of deals, vendors and management reporting.
In the past, he has also worked with Etisalat DB Telecom and Bharti Airtel.
Meta India’s SMB portfolio under Vikas Purohit now
Purohit joined Meta in January as Head of Global Business
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 2:00 PM | 1 min read
Meta India’s plum portfolio SMB is now under Vikas Purohit. He was recently re-designated as the Head of Small Business Group.
Purohit joined Meta in January this year as Head of Global Business.
Archana Vohra, who had been the Director, Global Business Group, Mid-Market and Small Business at Meta India moved on recently. e4m had reported about the movement.
While Purohit could not be reached for comments, his LinkedIn profile shows that he took over the head of Small Business Group in July 2023.
Asked about the development, Meta India spokesperson declined to comment.
Before joining Meta, Purohit was the CEO of Tata CliQ. He has worked with start-ups/turnaround environments – in retail and digital domain for over two decades for brands such as bridge-to-luxury, digital, retail and fashion.
It is noteworthy that SMB advertising business ushered in windfall gains for Meta India during the pandemic. It accounts for a significant portion of Meta’s overall ad revenue in the country.
Meta India reported gross advertising revenues of Rs 16,189 crore or around $2 billion in FY22.
APL Apollo appoints Charu Malhotra as Chief Brand Officer
Her last stint was with Hindware as VP and Head of Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 11:57 AM | 2 min read
APL Apollo has appointed Charu Malhotra as the Chief Brand Officer.
Charu has over two decades of experience of building brands and businesses through deep consumer and market insights, strategic thinking, and an ability to translate brand values consistently across different categories in an aspirational way.
Recognizing the prowess and expertise of Charu Malhotra, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd said, “We are delighted to have Ms Charu Malhorta join our team as Chief Brand officer. Charu’s reputuation as a visionary in brand development precedes her, and we are excited to leverage her insights to shape a compelling narrative that resonates with our clients, stake holders and industry at large. I am confident that with her strategic thinking and creative finesse we are well positioned to unlock fresh opportunities and redefine our brand’s impact in the building material industry.”
Reflecting on her appointment, Charu added, “I am profoundly honoured and enthusiastic to be part of APL Apollo as the Chief Brand Officer. This role deeply resonates with my passion to steering impactful change through the strategic marketing and communication to various stake holders. As we come together, we are poised to embark on an exciting journey of relentless innovation, robust growth, and the creation of an indelible brand within the industry.”
Her last stint was with Hindware limited as VP and Head of Marketing she played a pivotal role in leading brand transformation and relaunch the brand that resonates with millennials.
Swarnojit Sengupta joins Wow! Momo as National Brand Lead
Prior to this, Sengupta was with Carat as Senior Media Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 11:40 AM | 1 min read
The QSR chain, Wow! Momo has appointed Swarnojit Sengupta as National Brand Lead. Sengupta posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as National Brand Lead at Wow! Momo!”, his Linkedin post read.
Prior to this, Sengupta was with Carat as Senior Media Manager for over a year where he worked for brands like Tata Neu, Tata Croma and MP Tourism.
Sengupta is a marketing professional having almost 9 years of experience across media platforms like Television, Radio, Print and currently in Digital and Omni channel Brand Solutions.
Previously, he has worked with Initiative, Hathway Cable, ESKAG Pharma, ZEEL and ABP Group.
