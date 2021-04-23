The Pioneer names Har-anand's Narendra Kumar as Publisher, elevates Navin Upadhyay

Upadhyay is now the Executive Editor. He has been associated with the media house for over 25 years

The Pioneer has appointed Narendra Kumar of Har-anand Publications Private Limited as Publisher. The media house has also appointed Navin Upadhyay as the new Executive Editor.



These new roles were recommended by NCLT-appointed Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Ranjeet Kumar Verma.



Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.



Upadhyay has been associated with the media house for over 25 years. Prior to this, he was the Chief of Bureau, New Delhi. Upadhyay joined The Pioneer in 1993 after a five-year-long stint at Times of India.



Sources have also revealed that owing to the current market scenario, the media house is planning to reinstate 40 percent salary cuts across its departments.

