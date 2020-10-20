Moneycontrol PRO partners with Financial Times to boost financial & business offerings

Moneycontrol PRO has announced an editorial-content partnership with Financial Times. Through the strategic alliance the platform will host insightful and in-depth content written by world-renowned experts and journalists at Financial Times, for its 3 lakhs + active users.

The combined editorial prowess of Moneycontrol PRO + Financial Times association will provide Moneycontrol PRO subscribers an advantage in decoding the global market information and make better investment decisions.

Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Nagpal, Business Head, B2C Revenue, moneycontrol said, “We are pleased to announce our editorial content association with Financial Times. The synergy between the two powerhouses of the business and financial industry reflects the same ideologies of both the platforms. We are certain that it will be a game-changer in charting new avenues for exemplary reportage and help our audience make informative and highly rewarding investment decisions. We at Moneycontrol PRO have constantly provided an edge to all our stakeholders by expanding our offerings through transformative services and collaborations; and this will further augment our portfolio while also providing users with hard-hitting analyses of global policies, financial movements.”

Angela Mackay, the Financial Times, Managing Director in Asia Pacific, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Moneycontrol PRO to offer finance and business news and analysis to the network's audience in India. The FT’s trusted, agenda-setting journalism will enable Moneycontrol PRO to provide further value to their readers with a view to supporting the growth of their digital platform."