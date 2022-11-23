Financial Times appoints Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B)

Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry.

Financial Times has appointed Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B). Prior to this she was working as Head – Content Licensing & Film Partnerships, Radio Mirchi.

Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry. Chopra started her career in 2005 with the Times of India Group and later held leadership positions at Network 18, Bloomberg TV India and PING Network

Through the years she has been recognized and appreciated multiple times for expertise in Media Sales, Brand Solutions, Team Management and Business Development with a strong network of relationships with senior stakeholders, at corporates and media agencies.

Chopra has successfully launched and developed revenue teams from scratch at Network 18 Regional, PING Network and Mirchi, parallelly contributing to product development to suit partner needs.

