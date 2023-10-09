There is renewed attempt by Financial Times to tarnish our image: Adani Group
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests”
Adani Group has said there is a renewed attempt by the UK-based newspaper Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Indian business conglomerate.
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests.”
Below is the full statement:
There is a renewed attempt by the Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Adani Group. This is part of their extended campaign to advance vested interests under the guise of public interest.
Continuing their relentless campaign, the next attack is being fronted by Dan McCrum of the Financial Times, who jointly with the OCCRP put out a false narrative against the Adani Group on 31 August 2023. The OCCRP is funded by George Soros, who has openly declared his hostility against the Adani Group.
Having failed earlier, the FT is making another effort to financially destabilise the Adani Group by raking up an old, baseless allegation of over-invoicing of coal imports. The FT’s proposed story is based on the DRI’s General Alert Circular No.11/2016/CI dated 30 March 2016. The FT’s brazen agenda is exposed by the fact that they have singled out the Adani Group, while the DRI’s Circular, the raison d'être for the whole story, mentions as many as 40 importers including the Adani Group companies. This list not only includes some of India’s major private power generators like Reliance Infra, JSW Steels and Essar but also the state power generating companies of Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc. and the NTPC and MSTC.
It is noteworthy that, in the case of Knowledge Infrastructure, one of the 40 importers mentioned in the General Alert Circular, the DRI’s Show Cause Notice alleging over-valuation in the import of coal was quashed by the appellate tribunal (CESTAT). Further, the DRI’s appeal was dismissed as withdrawn by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 24 January 2023 with the observation that “we appreciate the stand taken by the Government in not entering into futile litigation.” Clearly, the issue of overvaluation in the import of coal was conclusively settled by India’s highest court of law.
The FT’s proposed storyline is a clever recycling and selective misrepresentation of publicly available facts and information with a deliberate and mischievous suppression of judicial decisions to arrive at a predetermined conclusion. It shows scant respect for India’s regulatory and judicial processes and authorities. It also deliberately ignores the fact that coal procurement in India on long-term supply basis is done through an open, transparent, global bidding process thereby eliminating any possibility of price manipulation. Tariff fixation by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is an open, transparent, independent process where the tariffs are fixed after carefully evaluating all variables and in consultations with the power generator, distributor and retail consumers. So, clearly, the multiple stakeholders have multiple opportunities to look at all aspects determining the tariffs, including the import value of coal. Hence the question of over invoicing or price manipulation does not arise.
It is unfortunate that some foreign entities like the OCCRP, supported by a section of the foreign media, short-sellers and domestic collaborators, have launched a series of attacks against the Adani Group with the primary intent of dragging down its market value. In fact, these individuals and groups, bound by the common objective of damaging the Adani Group, have developed a playbook which is being executed to perfection by a well-oiled and professional machinery working in sync both within India and abroad.
It is not mere coincidence that such stories have an uncanny ability to appear just before the hearing dates of important cases in India’s courts.
While we deny all such allegations, which are false and baseless, we also condemn such deliberate, and motivated attempts to destabilise the Adani Group. We are a law-abiding company which is fully compliant with all rules, regulations and disclosure requirements with full respect for the rule of law.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range: Sukumar Ranganathan, HT
Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, was speaking at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 1:07 PM | 3 min read
"We live in an age of peak information," said Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference.
He further explained that it started almost around the early 90s, with the popularisation of the internet. "When the internet first emerged, some of us thought that the internet would replace perfect information, we just made sure that everyone got information in real-time," he added.
In 2023 we are discovering that we live in an age of perfect misinformation, Ranganathan believes.
"There is so much news out there that we don't realise what is authentic, what is not authentic, you don't understand the real context. Journalism needs to present information in the right context," he said.
He also shared that we live in a time where everyone is obsessed with digital. "Most organisations tend to categorise journalists as maybe print, multimedia or digital, and they are given certain characteristics," Ranganathan pointed out
Every medium has its unique characteristics and unfortunately unique weaknesses, he said.
Explaining the same, he shared that TV has the ability to show you what is happening. "But TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range. It means that there are vast parts of the country that go uncovered. You have the same talking heads talking about the same things," he said.
A lot of this is forced on the medium by the TV channels' business models, especially news TV channels. Ranganathan says that in truth, if you look at the entire space, news media accounts for around 4% of the entire industry in terms of revenue. Within that English news media accounts for even less.
Speaking about digital, he said "Every newsroom has a digital operation. There is not too much substantive stuff on there. The business model is based on the inventory model -- the advertising and clicks based model."
There is so much more to journalism, Ranganathan believes. "It is important for big news media to answer questions about scale, profitability and content. The journey has to start from many places at once."
He added that it is equally important for journalists to question why they are doing what they are doing, when they are working in a TV channel or digital newsroom.
"Most digital and tv newsrooms are bubbles in themselves. They have a certain narrative that they believe in and every news that they give you is tailored around that narrative. That is not a healthy place for young journalists to give their best. A lot of people want to enter journalism because they want to make a difference," he concluded.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
NCLT seeks reply on Jagran Prakashan’s application for appointment of administrator
Next hearing scheduled for October 4
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has issued a notice on an application filed by Jagran Prakashan seeking the appointment of an administrator without supersession of the Board.
In the application, the company also sought permission for Jagran Prakashan’s Board to identify a qualified and independent professional in the capacity of a Chief Executive Officer, with further prayer that the term of Mahendra Mohan Gupta as the MD of the Company to continue till such CEO is appointed.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT sought responses from non-applicants in the matter within a week as the next hearing is scheduled for October 4.
The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013
NCLT noted that as per the Regulation 26A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Regulation, 2015, a listed company is required to fill any vacancy in the office of Managing Director at the earliest, and not later than three months from the date of such vacancy.
“Since the present vacancy of MD is going to occur on 30.09.2023, as stated by the Counsel representing the Applicant, therefore the appointment in any case has to take place on or before three months in terms of the Regulation 26A of the SEBI Regulation, 2015,” the bench said.
The tribunal also directed that the parties would come out with a definite timeline in order to ensure that the appointment of the Managing Director takes place within a time bound manner, so that the vacancy on the post of the Managing Director does not continue indefinitely.
“Let the needful be done within the aforesaid stipulated period of one week,” the bench said while seeking a response from the parties.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Revenue for print media industry to grow by 8-10% YoY in FY2024: ICRA
Ad revenue to remain below pre-Covid level in FY2024, despite expected increase in ad-spent by the government in the run-up to elections
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BARC to share unprojected & weighted RLD with broadcasters: Report
This comes after BARC fixed the price for Respondent Level Data at Rs 15 lakh per annum
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 12:19 PM | 1 min read
BARC India will be sharing both unprojected and weighted respondent-level data with broadcasters, media reports have said.
This comes after BARC fixed the price for Respondent Level Data at Rs 15 lakh per annum for broadcasters.
As of now, only agencies have access to Respondent Level Data at a cost of Rs 60 lakh per annum.
exchange4media had earlier reported that BARC was planning to make the Respondent Level Data available to broadcasters at a more reasonable price compared to what agencies pay for it.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Jagran Prakashan files BSE disclosure on family dispute
The petition was filed by Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Shailesh Gupta, & VRSM Enterprises LLP before the NCLT, Allahabad
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 7:54 PM | 2 min read
Jagran Prakashan has filed a disclosure statement on September 25 in the pending matter in NCLT. Titled- Mahendra Mohan Gupta and Devendra Mohan Gupta and C.P., the matter pertains to seeking urgent reliefs to secure interim management in the company.
The group informed BSE that the company had filed an application on the same matter on September 25. In the said application, the company requested the following interim reliefs: pass appropriate and necessary directions appointing a fit and proper person as an administrator, without supersession of the board, to oversee, regulate, and manage the affairs of the company and to file a monthly report before the Tribunal with a copy to JPL.
Company also requested to permit the company's board to identify a qualified and independent professional in the capacity of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), or by whatever name called, to assist and work under the supervision of the administrator so appointed, within a reasonable period with the Tribunal's approval. Another request they made was to pass appropriate and necessary directions extending the term of the petitioner as the MD of the company till such CEO is identified, to work under the supervision of the Administrator appointed by the Hon'ble Tribunal.
The company was served with an oppression petition on July 10, 2023 filed by Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP before the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad. The petitioners hold 16.18% shareholding in Jagran Media Network Investment Private Limited (JMNIPL), which holds 67.97% shareholding in the company.
The Petitioners’ indirect and direct shareholding in the company aggregates to 11.29%. The shareholding of JMNIPL is completely held by the members of the Gupta family, which includes the petitioners.
In the intimation to BSE, the petition raises issues concerning oppression of the minority shareholders i.e. the petitioners, by the majority shareholders i.e. the other members of Gupta family, both at the JMNIPL and the company level. In addition to the said other shareholders, JMNIPL and the company have also been impleaded as respondents.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Shailesh Gupta, Shashank Srivastava elected MRUCI Chairman and Vice Chairman
Rajeev Beotra and Anupriya Acharya appointed to the Board of Governors
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:32 PM | 3 min read
Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) held its 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
Shailesh Gupta, Wholetime Director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. and Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director – Sales & Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., have been unanimously elected as MRUCI’s Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively. The announcement was made at MRUCI’s Board meeting which was held shortly after its AGM.
Shailesh Gupta takes over the mantle from Mr Shashidhar Sinha, CEO- India, Mediabrands, who served as MRUCI’s Chairman for two consecutive terms i.e. from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.
While handing over the mantle, Sinha stated, “I am happy that IRS is being revived after a gap because of Covid”
Shailesh Gupta in his vote of thanks stated, “I’d like to thank Mr. Shashi Sinha for leading MRUCI and taking several strides forward in reviving the IRS. It will be my endeavour to help create a robust 3rdparty research that helps all constituents and collectively takes the industry forward.”
Two new members have also been appointed to the Board of Governors, viz:
- Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd.
- Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe
Shailesh Gupta, the Wholetime Director of Jagran Prakashan Limited, is one of the most respected names in the Indian Media Industry. Over the last 25 years, Shailesh has provided a new dimension to Jagran’s marketing strategy, and has been at the heart of driving transformational change at the Jagran group. He’s also hold positions as Director, Music Broadcast Limited, and Director, Midday Infomedia Ltd.
Shailesh is associated with several industry bodies in media.
- President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), 201920.
- Elected as the youngest member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation for the year 200405
- Chairman, Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), 201213
- Vice Chairman of Media Research User’s Council (MRUC), Sep 2021. MRUC is one of the most prominent media research bodies in India formed with the sole purpose of organizing accurate, timely and efficient media research in the country, across all forms of media.
- Nominated by the Indian Newspaper Society to the board of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris.
He has also been conferred with the “Most Talented CMO of India” by the World Marketing Congress in 2014, awarded the “Youngest Entrepreneur Of The Year” by Rotary Club, India, and was the recipient of the “Excellence Award for Communication and Mass Entertainment” By Merchants’ Chamber of U.P.
Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki, is a business leader par excellence and is widely recognized as one of the most influential marketeers in India, having led and steered the Marketing & Sales function at Maruti Suzuki through its most challenging phases of covid pandemic and supply chain disruption.
In a career spanning more than 3 decades at Maruti Suzuki, Mr. Srivastava has worked in both domestic and international marketing, and has witnessed the evolution of Indian automotive industry from its nascent days to today’s hyper competitive phase.
An alumnus of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad, in his current role, he is transforming Marketing & Sales function at Maruti Suzuki, and preparing it for the disruptive mobility ecosystem ahead. His digital transformation initiatives include making MSIL the 1st automotive OEM globally to take vehicle bookings on Metaverse.
He is a member of various industry bodies such as:
- CII National Committee on Marketing
- Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI)
- Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA)
- Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC)
- Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC)
- Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BW Businessworld's latest edition explores Wealth Creation and Entrepreneurial Innovation
The issue exclusively showcases the ‘Guide to Wealth Creation’ as well as an ‘Up-close with BW Top Marketers’ along with the ‘G20 Summit Takeaways’
By e4m Staff | Sep 23, 2023 4:15 PM | 4 min read
The latest edition of BW Businessworld, releasing on September 23, 2023 delves deep into the world of business and entrepreneurship, offering an array of thought-provoking columns, interviews, and features. In a rapidly evolving economic landscape, where wealth creation strategies have become increasingly intricate, BW Businessworld's latest edition, 'Guide to Wealth Creation' and Upclose with BW Top Marketers along with the G20 Summit Takeaways serve as an indispensable guide. India's Wealth Creation Saga The latest issue of BW Businessworld explores the journeys of pioneering innovators like Sanjeev Bhikchandani and Dr. A. Velumani, as well as contemporary industry leaders like Binny Bansal and Mithun Sacheti. The narrative of wealth creation in the private sector in India is characterized by its diversity and dynamism. As we delve into the history of Indian commerce and entrepreneurial leadership, it becomes clear that the strategies and approaches to business have undergone significant transformations which leads us to reflect on the future path for the next generation of entrepreneurs. Moreover, this issue covers the trailblazers in the business world of not only establishing prosperous enterprises but also paving the way for fresh and more audacious exits. This includes substantial cash deals, exemplified by Mithun Sacheti's recent move with Carat Lane, as well as highly anticipated Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) which has been showcased in this issue. This evolving storyline presents an inspiring blueprint that has the potential to turn India into a nation driven by entrepreneurship. Looking forward, the future of India's entrepreneurial landscape promises an exhilarating journey characterized by innovation, visionary leadership, and an unwavering dedication to achieving excellence. Marketing Reset: India's Trailblazing Leaders Moreover, this edition features an exclusive package focusing on India's most influential marketing leaders. These individuals are not only shaping the marketing landscape in India but are also at the forefront of a significant transformation. Marketing is currently undergoing a profound shift and as we call it, ‘Marketing Reset’. This transformation is being driven not only by emerging technologies but also by the evolving nature of creativity itself. The decisions made by these marketing leaders have a far-reaching impact, influencing every facet of the company's operations. This issue narrates India’s top marketers journey, their take on marketing and the road ahead in this landscape. The marketers featured in this issue include Hardeep Brar from Kia India; Ranjivjit Singh from Hero MotoCorp; Virat Khullar from Hyundai India; Shashank Srivastava from Maruti Suzuki India; Subhranshu Singh from Tata Motors; Abbey Thomas from Volkswagen Passenger Cards India; Anuja Mishra from Honasa; Ipshita Chowdhury Nonetheless, this issue features Deepak Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Cables sharing his insights and perspectives in the 'Last Word' column. He discusses the company's growth strategy, upcoming opportunities, and much more. Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
The latest edition of BW Businessworld, releasing on September 23, 2023 delves deep into the world of business and entrepreneurship, offering an array of thought-provoking columns, interviews, and features.
In a rapidly evolving economic landscape, where wealth creation strategies have become increasingly intricate, BW Businessworld's latest edition, 'Guide to Wealth Creation' and Upclose with BW Top Marketers along with the G20 Summit Takeaways serve as an indispensable guide.
India's Wealth Creation Saga
The latest issue of BW Businessworld explores the journeys of pioneering innovators like Sanjeev Bhikchandani and Dr. A. Velumani, as well as contemporary industry leaders like Binny Bansal and Mithun Sacheti. The narrative of wealth creation in the private sector in India is characterized by its diversity and dynamism.
As we delve into the history of Indian commerce and entrepreneurial leadership, it becomes clear that the strategies and approaches to business have undergone significant transformations which leads us to reflect on the future path for the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Moreover, this issue covers the trailblazers in the business world of not only establishing prosperous enterprises but also paving the way for fresh and more audacious exits. This includes substantial cash deals, exemplified by Mithun Sacheti's recent move with Carat Lane, as well as highly anticipated Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) which has been showcased in this issue.
This evolving storyline presents an inspiring blueprint that has the potential to turn India into a nation driven by entrepreneurship. Looking forward, the future of India's entrepreneurial landscape promises an exhilarating journey characterized by innovation, visionary leadership, and an unwavering dedication to achieving excellence.
Marketing Reset: India's Trailblazing Leaders
Moreover, this edition features an exclusive package focusing on India's most influential marketing leaders. These individuals are not only shaping the marketing landscape in India but are also at the forefront of a significant transformation. Marketing is currently undergoing a profound shift and as we call it, ‘Marketing Reset’. This transformation is being driven not only by emerging technologies but also by the evolving nature of creativity itself. The decisions made by these marketing leaders have a far-reaching impact, influencing every facet of the company's operations.
This issue narrates India’s top marketers journey, their take on marketing and the road ahead in this landscape. The marketers featured in this issue include Hardeep Brar from Kia India; Ranjivjit Singh from Hero MotoCorp; Virat Khullar from Hyundai India; Shashank Srivastava from Maruti Suzuki India; Subhranshu Singh from Tata Motors; Abbey Thomas from Volkswagen Passenger Cards India; Anuja Mishra from Honasa; Ipshita Chowdhury
Nonetheless, this issue features Deepak Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Cables sharing his insights and perspectives in the 'Last Word' column. He discusses the company's growth strategy, upcoming opportunities, and much more.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp