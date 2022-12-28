Millennium Post finds a new owner in publisher of Aaj Kal - Techno India
The deal is said to be a game-changer for the publication
As with so many other industries, the Indian media landscape is going through a massive churn. We have seen major entities change hands, mindsets, and priorities as India transforms and connects to a wider global audience even as she retains her singularity. The Millennium Post is the latest publication to become part of this paradigm shift.
At a time when the print industry is recovering strongly in a post-Covid economy, Millennium Post has found fresh reprieve after finding a new majority stake owner, in what will be a game changer for the publication.
While details are still to emerge, sources say that Satyam Roy Chowdhury (MD of Techno India Group, a conglomerate that operates education, hospitality, and healthcare companies, as well as the Aaj Kal media group) has bought a majority stake in the company.
"We have a highly reputed media school and have had a presence in vernacular media. The purchase of an English language publication is part of our long-term business strategy, and to help our media school students to gain exposure in the field," said CEO Sanku Bose, speaking to e4m.
The 16-page broadsheet, and its ancillary online avatar, was started in 2012 and conceived by Durbar Ganguly, former Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director, The Pioneer Group, who is the promoter of the broadsheet. Ganguly will remain as Director and editor of the publication. The newspaper is headquartered in Delhi with an edition in Kolkata
According to sources close to the development, while Ganguly had admitted to tough times for the organisation, he said that the introduction of new capital had revitalized the publication's future and resources. While numbers remain unconfirmed, the former proprietors were allegedly willing to sell the publication, once valued at Rs 12 crore, for Rs 8 crore. Neither parties disclosed the actual sums when asked by e4m.
As per TAM AdEx data, print ad volume rose by 14% for English dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid period and 17% compared to 2021, even as it declined 7% for Hindi dailies in 2022 compared to the pre-Covid level and increased by 4% compared to 2021.
As previously reported on e4m, "While ad volumes for both English and Hindi dailies are showing growth, English newspapers have witnessed higher growth than the Hindi ones. Industry insiders say the discrepancy between the two is mostly attributable to the substantial volume recovery seen in English dailies, as well as the fact that key advertisers in Hindi dailies are retailers and local advertisers who haven't recovered fully yet."
As advertisers pivot to digital, and seek mass reach in an increasingly internet focused consumer base, Millennium Post is likely to follow the same trajectory.
According to sources, the Millennium Post has had strong ties with Mamata Banerjee's TMC government in West Bengal, concentrated around its reader base which may perhaps explain the slacking off of central administrative advertising, given the current unifying state of politics around the world, thereby leading to its purchase by Techno India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
General Electric buys all ad slots of NYT print edition
Tuesday’s New York Times carried two dozen General Electric ads
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read
The print version New York Times on Tuesday carried two dozen ads from General Electric alone, media networks have reported.
This is the first time in NYT's history that an advertiser has bought all ad slots in the print edition meant for 3,30,000 weekday print subscribers. GE also advertised in the publication's digital edition.
The newspaper was covered with a glossy wrap carrying logos of the three GE companies.
GE’s ads were also put up on the desktop and mobile home pages, along with The Times' podcast.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Hindu Group unveils another hard-hitting campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 12:19 PM | 2 min read
The Hindu Group has once again come up with a thought-provoking campaign for World Wildlife Conservation Day (WWCD).
Titled ‘The Other Obituary’, the ad features an obituary section for the flora and fauna that fell prey to human inconsideration and cruelty. These species don’t have a voice and therefore their death isn’t mourned and nor are their cries heard. The obits were written from the point of view of the loved ones of the beings that met the sad end. The ad was aimed at creating awareness and meaningful conversations about what can be done.
Staying true to the brand, The Hindu launched ‘Care. Community. Conversation.’ - a print-led initiative in the year 2020 to focus on being vocal about topics that are often hushed and swept under the carpet.
Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing at The Hindu Group said, “As a media organisation, we have always lent our voice to responsible societal and environmental concerns time and again. ‘The Other Obituary’ is very close to our hearts. To see people talking about this on social media and coming up with ideas to save wildlife make this a fulfilling initiative. This nudges us to continue our good work and make the world a better place to live in.”
Further, the editorial team came up with an exclusive insightful content titled ‘FAQ’ on The Hindu’s Sunday edition about why elephants are on the endangered list, are chances of human-animal conflict high etc. The team also did a special podcast session on Wildlife protection in India with Prerna Singh Bindra, India’s leading environmental journalist, winner of Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award and Janaki Lenin, journalist and writer, specialises in wildlife science and conservation practice in India.
The moderator of the podcast, G Sampath, who is also the Social Affairs Editor at The Hindu said, “Hundreds of species of plants and animals in India currently figure in the red list of endangered species put out by the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Campaigns and conversations like this will help mobilize public opinion so that wildlife conservation and ecology are no longer perceived as a niche interest but acknowledged as critical concerns that must inform decision-making in public policy contexts and corporate boardrooms."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Financial Times appoints Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B)
Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry.
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 23, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
Financial Times has appointed Nikitsha Chopra as VP - India (B2B). Prior to this she was working as Head – Content Licensing & Film Partnerships, Radio Mirchi.
Chopra has worked in both Regional and National markets, with a deep understanding of the existing Print, Television, Radio and Digital media industry. Chopra started her career in 2005 with the Times of India Group and later held leadership positions at Network 18, Bloomberg TV India and PING Network
Through the years she has been recognized and appreciated multiple times for expertise in Media Sales, Brand Solutions, Team Management and Business Development with a strong network of relationships with senior stakeholders, at corporates and media agencies.
Chopra has successfully launched and developed revenue teams from scratch at Network 18 Regional, PING Network and Mirchi, parallelly contributing to product development to suit partner needs.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Volumes continuously recovering but pricing still a challenge: Piyush Gupta, HT Media
Gupta, Group CFO, HT Media, said the company's operating revenue rose 10% to Rs 344 cr
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 18, 2022 8:44 AM | 4 min read
HT Media’s newsprint prices in the current quarter have averaged around Rs 66,000 per metric ton as against the same period last year, which was about Rs 42,000, Group CFO Piyush Gupta said during the Q2FY23 earnings call. Moreover, the Print ad revenue stood at Rs 269 crores at a 9% increase and on a sequential basis a 12% growth, he said.
Gupta further said that the circulation revenue was at Rs 61 crores, an increase of more than 21%. The growth was fuelled by both print order and realization per copy, and on a sequential basis, which was a 2% growth, said Gupta during the earnings call. Consequently, the company's operating revenue rose 10% to Rs 344 crores, and operating EBITDA stood at Rs 14 crores in the current quarter, with a -4% margin.
Speaking about the Group’s English business, which covers HT Media and Mint, Gupta shared that in Q2 FY23, the ad revenue stood at Rs 147 crores, which is a 10% rise on YoY basis and a 16% increase on a sequential basis. While the circulation revenue saw a rise of 118% on a y-o-y basis at Rs 15 crores, there was a rise of 19% on a sequential basis.
On the Hindi business, Gupta said that the ad revenue stood at Rs 122 crores, which is a 7% increase on a y-o-y basis, and an 8% increase on a sequential basis. Meanwhile, the circulation revenue was up 7% at Rs 47 crores on a y-o-y basis and a flattish to -2% decline on a sequential basis.
Talking about radio, Gupta said that there has been a considerable 36% y-o-y growth with revenue coming at Rs 33 crores versus Rs 24 crores same period last year. The operating EBITDA margin came into the positive territory of 3%. Meanwhile, digital has been flat, at -4% y-o-y with Rs 33 crores coming down to Rs 32 crores this quarter and operating EBITDA was marginally negative at Rs -2 crores with a -5% margin.
When asked about the losses that the group has incurred over a couple of quarters, Gupta shared that the losses are primarily for two reasons. “If you look at the EBITDA movement versus the same period last year, one is the elevated newsprint prices. Newsprint prices in the current quarter have averaged around Rs 66,000 per metric ton as against the same period last year was about Rs 42,000. So, you can see that's about a 50% increase in newsprint prices. That's purely the pricing delta. And in terms of rupee crore, that is a cost hit of about Rs 57 crores, which has gone into the P&L.”
He further said that the prices have already topped out and it's believed that after plateauing for some time, they would start coming down. “As you know, newsprint is a cyclical commodity. And I believe they are already hitting the peak at about USD 850-890 a metric ton”, he added.
Gupta also mentioned that in terms of dollars, the prices will come close to about USD 700 in the next couple of quarters. “Now, of course, as you would understand, the currency itself is a bit of a wildcard at this point in time because there's a 10% depreciation in the rupee. So, we will save about 25-30% in terms of dollar prices, but 10% of that will go away in the currency. I personally, therefore, believe looking at our inventory situation and where the newsprint prices are heading, that in the next couple of quarters, we would come out of the red, which is primarily because of the newsprint cost and the margins will therefore start improving”, he added.
Speaking on the revenue, Gupta also said that the volumes have been continuously recovering for the last two quarters, after some respite from the pandemic. However, pricing still remains a challenge. “So, the volumes are back to about 80-90%. In some markets of Hindi, they are actually above the pre-COVID level also. But pricing still is a big challenge, whereby market by market, we are anywhere between 70-90% of the pre-COVID prices.”
When asked if the group expects to surpass pre-COVID levels due to the widespread adoption of digital media, Gupta stated that the migration to digital or new-age media has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not a new phenomenon. “That has been happening for many, many years as more and more people adapt to new forms of media. As a result, we have a fairly robust Digital business, which is undergoing those changes.”
Gupta expressed hope and said they will be easily able to come to a very profitable situation. ”We don't speculate on the forward-looking forecast but suffice to say that the mere impact of the newsprint prices reverting back to media itself will have a very robust impact on the bottom line. And with pricing correcting in the marketplace, which is a factor of demand and supply, I think we can easily cross the pre-COVID levels without any questions.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Former Prabhat Khabar MD K K Goenka joins Dainik Bhaskar as COO, Bihar & Jharkhand
Goenka quit Prabhat Khabar in September this year after a three decade long association
By Ruhail Amin | Nov 17, 2022 10:05 PM | 1 min read
Prabhat Khabar’s former Managing Director K K Goenka has joined Dainik Bhaskar as COO , Bihar and Jharkhand.
Sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
In September this year, Goenka quit Prabhat Khabar after being associated with the group for over three decades. His association with the group started in 1989 and he has been witness to a fascinating and very challenging journey from only 500 copies per day to 650000 copies per day, and having taken on three big dailies head on.
Post his resignation from Prabhat Khabar Goenka had written that he felt proud of his long association with the newspaper and considered himself fortunate to have played a role in bringing this organisation to its present level.
“I am grateful to each and every person who supported us during this most difficult journey as a reader, advertiser, hawker and well wisher . I am thankful to the management for giving us the support to run the company freely. I am grateful to each and every member of the Prabhat Khabar family from top to bottom for being so nice to me. You have always stood by me in the most difficult time. I will miss each one of you. Wish all of you a great time ahead”, he had stated in his resignation letter.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Britannia consolidated sales grows 22% YoY, market share reaches 15-year high
The company registered Rs 4,338 crore in consolidated sales with profit from operations at Rs 660 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 7, 2022 10:41 AM | 2 min read
Britannia Industries Ltd. (BIL) reported Consolidated Sales of Rs. 4,338 Crores growing at 22% & Profit from Operations at Rs 660 Crores growing at 30% for the quarter.
Commenting on the performance, Varun Berry, Managing Director, said: “We have witnessed positive growth momentum over the last few months. Our Go-to-market strategy & increase in distribution reach have converged to deliver a robust topline growth of 22% YoY & 19% QoQ, aided by mid-single-digit volume growth, as we record our highest quarterly revenue. We continue to have aggressive market share gains, consistently over the past 38 quarters & registers a 15-year high, which is a testimony of our Brand strength & team’s execution capability. Our direct distribution jumped to 26 lakhs outlets, with an addition of 4 lakhs outlets in the last 6 months. We continue to make strides in our Rural journey and we now have appointed ~28,000 Rural Preferred Dealers, which has led to consistent market share gains.
We supported our strong brands with the requisite media investments in the digital & mass media space. It was a quarter of consolidation where we supported our newly launched products eg. Treat Croissant, NC Seeds & Herbs, Biscafe, Potazos, 50-50 Golmaal, Marble cake & Rs 5 Muffils across geographies & channels. Some of our new launches have done extremely well & continue to grow aggressively quarter on quarter.
On the cost & profitability front, commodity inflation remained on the boil on the back of rising inflation in Flour & Milk products. In this dynamic environment, as a result of our pricing actions and intensified cost efficiency program, we have been able to improve our operating margins beyond pre-covid levels.
On the sustainability front, I am delighted to share that the latest DJSI score has seen an improvement from 37 to 52 and we now sit in the 91st percentile of companies in this sector. We stay committed to our ESG framework of People, Growth, Governance and Resources and shall continue to focus on our initiatives to build a Sustainable Profitable business.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jagran's Q2 consolidated revenue up 13% to Rs 454.16 crore
Print ad revenue increased 10% to Rs 254 crore from Rs 232 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 5, 2022 10:10 AM | 2 min read
Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL) has reported a 12.8% increase in its consolidated revenue for Q2 at Rs 454.16 crore from Rs 402.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated advertisement revenue from print, digital, and radio was up 10.4% to Rs 317.69 crore from Rs 287.73 crore.
Print ad revenue increased 10% to Rs 254 crore from Rs 232 crore. Circulation revenue increased by 5.4% to Rs 92.62 crore from Rs 87.83 crore. Revenue from the radio business increased 16% to Rs 48.6 crore from Rs 42 crore.
The company's digital revenue grew 14.4% to Rs 20.77 crore from Rs 18.15 crore. Revenue from the outdoor and events business increased 79% to Rs 35.3 crore from Rs 19.7 crore. Other operating revenue jumped 63% to Rs 43.86 crore from Rs 26.97 crore.
Expenses jumped 22% to Rs 368 crore from Rs 301 crore due to a steep increase in newsprint prices. Operating profit dropped 15% to Rs 86 crore from Rs 101.37 crore. Net profit dropped 17% to Rs 50.62 crores as against Rs 60.89 crores.
Commenting on the performance of the company, JPL CMD Mahendra Mohan Gupta said, “The newspaper publishers are bearing the brunt of a steep increase in newsprint prices on the one hand and on the other hand advertisement revenue is taking more than expected time to reach pre-pandemic level. However, the Company registered double-digit growth in revenues on the strength of its brands and strong market position but fell short of desired profits owning to an exceptional increase in cost despite continued cost control measures. I am glad to add that all businesses Print, Radio, Outdoor, Event, and Digital posted growth in revenues and some of them have exceeded the pre-pandemic revenues.
"Our focus on digital continues and therefore the business is gaining in strength New offerings with an additional focus on generating video content and partnering with international operators to add to our Group’s capabilities are part of digital strategy for future growth. Radio registered double-digit growth in revenue and maintained its profitability. Integration of Digital and Radio and innovative solution-based offerings will remain focus areas to drive growth. Outdoor and Event businesses delivered exceptional growth in revenue and profit. These two businesses and Digital are generating revenues higher than pre-pandemic times."
Gupta also noted that the Board has recommended the buyback of equity shares aggregating Rs 345 crore for shareholders’ approval, in line with our policy of rewarding shareholders. "I would also like to reiterate that we remain committed to doing our best in the interest of all the stakeholders and reward them as always and we expect your support in our endeavours as hitherto.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube