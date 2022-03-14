Mathrubhumi to hold centenary celebrations on March 18

Mathrubhumi is all set to hold its 100th-anniversary celebrations on March 18 in Kozhikode. The centenary celebrations will be virtually inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the keynote on the occasion.

On March 10, Vijayan had launched the logo of Mathrubhumi's centenary celebrations in the presence of a host of other ministers. The Chief Minister remembered the contributions of Mathrubhumi in India's freedom struggle movement.

From its inception in 1923, Mathrubhumi has upheld the values of truth, equality, and liberty. "As we step into the next century of our voyage the challenge is to connect with the gadget-friendly, selfie-swipe Gen Alpha, inheritors of the digital universe. It is in this that we cherish our professional association with you, as together we navigate an exciting future", Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi said.







