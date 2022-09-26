Mathrubhumi to organise one-day event on World News Day

The event will see media mavens, journalists and owners deliberate on the way ahead for practitioners of credible journalism in this age of disruption

Mathrubhumi is hosting a media event on September 28 in Uday Palace Convention Centre, Kowdiar Gardens, Thiruvananthapuram.

Managing Director of Mathrubhumi, M V Shreyams Kumar, who will deliver the presidential address elaborated on why the institution was associated with the international event.

“World News Day is a global campaign to display support for journalists and their audiences organized by the Canadian Journalism Foundation and WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum. By associating with this event, organised as a part of Mathrubhumi’s centenary celebrations, we intend to reinforce our identity as the custodian of credible and fact-checked journalism.”

The event will see media mavens, journalists and owners deliberate on the way ahead for practitioners of credible journalism in this age of disruption. The subject is Sacred Facts: Media in a post-Truth world.

The chief guest for the event is N Ram, former Chief Editor of The Hindu, who will deliver the inaugural address. The keynote speech of the first session on Fact punch: Curated media and its challenges is by Arun Shourie, former Editor of The Indian Express. The event will start with a welcome address by Devika Shreyams Kumar, Vice President-Operations, Mathrubhumi.

Arun Ram, Resident Editor of The Times of India, Tamil Nadu; Ruben Banerjee, former Editor of Outlook; senior journalist Seema Chisti and Vaishna Roy, Editor of Frontline are the discussants; with Varghese K George, Resident Editor of The Hindu, Delhi moderating the session.

The post lunch session from 1.45 - 3.15 p.m., will be on Counter Media: Narratives, lapses in reporting and self-criticism, to be moderated by N P Ullekh, Executive Editor of Open Magazine. The keynote address is by Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor at India Today TV. Panellists include senior journalist Hari S Kartha; Madhyamam Editor V M Ibrahim; social media activist Kiran Thomas, M G Radhakrishnan with Asianet News as Group Editorial Advisor and media critic Adv. Sebastian Paul.

The concluding session from 3.45 - 5.15 p.m. will be on The way forward: Is fact-based journalism a winning proposition? featuring Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Kairali TV Managing Director John Brittas MP; Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute; Boom Fact Check Managing Editor Jency Jacob and B Srinivasan, Managing Director of Ananda Vikatan. While the keynote speech will be delivered by The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka, the session will be moderated by Mayura Shreyams Kumar, Director-Digital Business, Mathrubhumi.

