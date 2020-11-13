Mathrubhumi rings in Diwali with a 10-page additional issue

'This is in line with the various innovations the group is embarking on, all with a view to offering our readers richer content,' said Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group

Close on the heels of the success the group had in creating an ahead of the market Onam season and the Kerala Anthem which it dedicated to the people of Kerala just days ago, here comes the news of them creating a hugely successful 10-page additional issue on 12th November to celebrate Diwali, although not a big festival in Kerala, with enriching content and advertising support, in addition to also ensuring the main issue of the day itself looks great.

Talking about the same, Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group, said “This is in line with the various innovations the group is embarking on, all with a view to offering our readers richer content in every aspect and the advertisers with the relevant environment to connect with our readers. We have created history by inventing a new season after Onam. I congratulate our entire team behind this for the stupendous success. Taking the opportunity to also thank all our advertisers who saw the merit in being part of the special issue.”

The initial reactions from the market seem to suggest that this has indeed worked towards providing a sudden boost of energy and confidence to both the consumers as well as the merchants in Kerala.