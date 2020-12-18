Mathrubhumi Group's new campaign unveils media market realities in Kerala

The fact-based campaign talks about 6 realities which make the inclusion of Mathrubhumi daily a must in any print campaign for Kerala

Mathrubhumi, just unveiled a new campaign talking about the media market realities in Kerala, which are not usually unearthed by clients and media agencies unless they probe further.

The fact-based campaign talks about 6 realities which make the inclusion of Mathrubhumi daily in any print campaign for Kerala, a must:

Ø Solus Readers - 38 Lakhs Mathrubhumi readers do not read the nearest competitor

Ø Solus Readers 34 lakhs Mathrubhumi readers do not read any other Malayalam newspaper.

Ø Affluent Readers – 92 % of MB readers owns a Television, 23 % own a laptop/ 68 % own a Two- Wheeler/ 24% are graduates & Above/ 79% belong to NCCS AB, 53 % are in 20-49 yrs Age Group/ 22% belong to NCCS A Male, 25 plus Age Group.

Ø Growth in Circulation – The only Malayalam daily to register growth, as per the latest ABC report, while all other dailies showed a decline

Ø More Reach at a lesser cost – When communicating to NCCS A, Males aged 25-44, Two insertions in the nearest competitor will cost 10.2 lakhs and delivers a reach of 57.9 %. But if one insertion gets shifted to Mathrubhumi, the cost will not only become 9.1 lakhs and reach goes up to 66.8 % also. (cost based on card rates for 100 sq.cm colour ad)

Ø Truly Integrated Solutions – A multimedia house with a credible TV news channel,( Mathrubhumi News), A youth channel ( Kappa TV), No 1 Radio station ( Club FM), 11 specialised periodicals, Digital (mathrubhumi.com) and a thriving social media ecosystem all managed under a single leadership with no siloed structures, enabling Mathrubhumi to offer truly integrated and unmatched communication solutions touching 78 % of Kerala’s population.

Speaking about the campaign, M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said “Kerala is predominantly a print market. No advertiser looking at covering Kerala can just do that with one newspaper. We felt this campaign will be in the interest of media planners and clients whose focus will largely become a bottom line in the new normal and therefore this will also help them take a re-look at the media selection process, which currently is perhaps happening based on the top line readership numbers. The campaign is already opening doors for us for interesting client conversations”